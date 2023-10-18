Break the stigma around menopause

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Changes that occur in a female body are often seen as taboos and are discussed in hushed tones. Women themselves are hesitant to speak about these changes that they experience in different stages of their lives. Menopause is also a phase where women experience multiple changes in their bodies.

Lack of information regarding this stage in a woman’s life, which leads to a number of lifestyle changes, requires understanding and any myth around it needs to be broken. On the occasion of Menopause Day, we speak to medical experts to discuss the same.

Dr Swapna Yendru, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon says, “The estrogen hormone, which is there throughout the time that you are menstruating, comes down drastically, because of which everything– from hair, nails, skin, brain and inner working of organs– gets impacted. At menopause, the eggs that we are born with are over and ovulation does not happen. The changes as you age are inevitable.

There is something called andropause, where men lose metabolism depending on the testosterone hormone. As they age, the hormone levels will come down and therefore, these changes are not just in women, men experience them as well. Your metabolism slows down because of the lack of this hormone. Your muscle mass and bone mass come down. The heart protection that this hormone gives is reduced because of menopause and it becomes equivalent to what is there in men. That is why, less than 50% of women have heart attacks. Now you also have to focus on heart health because this protection is gone.”

“Focus on your heart health with regular exercise, eating healthy, keeping your cholesterol levels low and keeping your blood pressure low. This hormone is responsible for calcium and positive bone health. Now, due to the lack of it, you have to work a bit harder to maintain bone health by doing tension exercises, where you put tension on the muscle. It helps bones to deposit more calcium and stay healthy for a longer time. Maintaining your calcium, magnesium and Vitamin D levels are all very important to maintain bone health. Your diet needs to be maintained by taking a good amount of proteins and vitamins. Some blueberries and foods that contain natural estrogens should be added to your diet.

Yoga and pranayama are excellent exercises for menopause. Whatever symptoms you have, you need to consult a doctor and go for a general check-up. Women are also prone to frequent urinal and vaginal infections. After menopause, you lose interest in sex and your libido decreases. For this, you can work on your libido by relaxing and spending time with your spouse. For dried genitals, you can use estrogen creams as it helps you. Habits like smoking should be avoided.”

Adding on the stigma attached to menopause, Dr Kranthi Shilpa, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and infertility specialist says, “Most of the cancers like cervical cancer can be detected in the early ages of menopause. Breast lumps also can be detected. We advise patients to keep track of their health by visiting the doctor for regular checkups. Depression is also one of the phases that women go through during menopause because of hormonal imbalance. Mood swings are very high at that time. Intake of dry fruits will help reduce mood swings as they have isoflavones. Husbands should be cautious about their wife’s health and family members should show their support to break the stigma about menopause.”

