Dance of the soul

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Compelling the audiences to hold their breaths with each movement, immaculately executed and beautifully conceptualised, Neeraj Lohani and his troupe presented their production ‘Letter’ at Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Gachibowli recently. The idea portrayed reflected heavily on the ramifications of wars and the grave impact it has on the citizens, as they are subjected to hunger and depravity while also holding their lives by threads while struggling with gunfire and bombs.

“I was 15 years old when I saw a news clipping in a paper, a Syrian child who was caught in the middle of the war told the journalist that when he goes to heaven, he would tell God what humans do on earth. That day I decided I had to do something around this idea,” said the director, Neeraj Lohani.

The show was produced by Kenny Swaminadham, founder of Team Bhoomi, a dance collective that he formed with Ramya Ramesh in 2022. Lohani’s production was performed on the occasion of the first anniversary of the school. “We decided to bring Lohani Dance Theatre to Hyderabad as we need greater exposure to art forms like contemporary. At my school also, we teach and represent multiple dance forms from local to international,” he said.

A lean, bare-chested man comes on the stage dragging a table, chair, a box and a bundle and starts writing something, as others swing their bodies to display loss, despair, struggle, journey and then, hope. The written word becomes their last resort, a testament to their struggles and a voice of their anguish. Through the ‘letter,’ the survivors find their way back home and hope of peace and stability re-emerges.

The highlight and the most significant aspect of the show was when two men came on stage wearing spotless white clothes, were masked and had bull horns on their heads. This element, with its breathtaking fusion of fluid movements, sharp contrasts, and unpredictable transitions, represented powerful men whose decisions affect other innocent people. Their manipulations, directed at the powerless and at times, at each other, were showcased with intricate twists and turns and inventive use of space.

“Coming from a middle family, my parents never supported my dance. However, as I studied, I also learned some dance and seeing my capabilities, opportunities presented themselves. I used to apply to dance scholarships and learn new things each time,” said Neeraj.

This production, initially composed for three minutes, gradually expanded to an hour-long performance. Lohani pays all the credit to his co-performers, namely Reshma Sharma, Jyoti Naik, Aditya Khanzode, Vignesh Kumar and Ismail Khan, who he says, are experienced dancers and understand the rhythm and movement of not only the body but of thought as well.

The synchronisation that we saw on stage has its roots in clear communication and mutual understanding among dancers, something that needs time and patience. The production, funded by G5A and BNPP was first performed in Mumbai and then also in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, before coming to Hyderabad for its fifth show. Neeraj highlighted that dancers are in constant need of such support systems and should be enhanced. The music was carefully composed and played significant role in changing the tone of various elements, thanks to Keith Anthony Sequira and Varun Gupta.

