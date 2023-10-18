Put up CCTV cameras at liquor shops across Hyderabad, DEO tells officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: District Electoral Officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose on Tuesday directed officials to install CCTV cameras at wine shops in the city. The cameras should be monitored from the control room at the GHMC head office.

During a review meeting with representatives of banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Income Tax and Vigilance departments, Rose instructed the officials to conduct city-wide inspections of parcels and couriers as part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement. Surveillance activities at the district borders should be carried out by the election authorities on a large scale to prevent the movement of cash and liquor in the Hyderabad district, he added.

Additionally, checks should be carried out at 18 integrated checkposts and godowns by excise officials, he said, adding that hot spots should be identified. All the godowns should be checked and CCTV cameras should be installed, Rose said.

UPI transactions to be monitored

The DEO said that details of money transfers from one account to multiple accounts through UPI platforms — Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm — should also be provided. He said that I-T department will take action on cash transactions exceeding Rs 10 lakh. He said that sources of cash should be identified by banks.

He said that the illegally transported cash should be seized and the district grievance cell should be intimated. Officials said that a full investigation should be done on the suspected cash transactions. A vigil should be kept on the gold and silver being transported illegally and carry out inspections in the wholesale markets, Rose said.

