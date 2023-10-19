Nine avatars of strength

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navaratri comprises nine different rupas or avatars of the goddess Durga, worshipped by people across the country. These avatars, which depict power, courage, strength and independence, are often associated with womanhood in general. Keeping in mind, these nine avatars of the goddess, we got in touch with nine strong women from our society who have inspired others to make a difference in how one lives.

Seeking each day to be special, we speak to these nine ladies who have made a difference.

All my mind and strength

Kiran Dembla, Celebrity Fitness Expert

“My own spirit inspired me for whatever I am today. Whenever I talk about my strength, I am inspired by Maa Durga and Maa Kali. I feel like I am strong like them. Focusing on the positive side of life has always motivated me. My positivity has made me brave and strong.”

Empowering through actions

Ritu Shah, FICCI chairperson

“Exhibiting courage, confidence and determination in the face of challenges and societal expectations inspires me to be a fearless woman. My strength is not just physical but a profound inner fortitude that empowers me to stand up for justice and speak the truth boldly.

My inner strength inspires me to be a fearless woman. All nine avatars of the goddesses inspire me with their unique qualities. Each avatar embodies different qualities as Shailaputri embodies supreme strength in me, Brahmacharini is purity and devotion of the soul, Chandraghanta is serenity and peace within, Kushmanda is creativity and nourishment, Skandamata is motherly love and protection of the family and mankind, Katyayani is courage and bravery, Kaalratri is fearless and destruction of negativity, Mahagauri is compassion and forgiveness always, Siddhidatri is wisdom and fulfilment of desires. I try to imbibe and feel all of the above within me.

Being the boss-lady you are

Sudha Rani Mullapudi, Co-Founder and CEO, Abhihaara Social Enterprise

“I am a rural development professional who turned into a social entrepreneur seven years ago. I was born to middle-class, broadminded parents, who gave my sister and me, a good education and the courage to speak our minds. I was always disturbed by the gender biases and perceived unfairness meted out to women and girl children in the society at large and had the undying urge to alter the plight.

This has set the path for me to work in the area of livelihood for women as I am convinced that it is one of the key strategies to address the gender gap. Shakthi maa, I draw strength from her to be the provider, protector and pathfinder to all those women who are dependent on my abilities and who are giving me an opportunity to support and enable them.”

Teaching the spirit of courage

Dr Rajeshwari Sainath, Bharath Natyam Dancer

“I am a classical dancer specialising in Bharath Natyam. I have been performing for the last 50 years and teaching for 40 years. I have trained many students across the globe and I am still continuing to perform along with the disciples who are as young as 15 years. If I am able to gel with them and stay strong and motivated to perform more, that is the strength and power of dance which I started with– when I was eight years old.

Dance gives me strength, mentally, physically and emotionally. I believe in the goddess Shakti, in this cosmic universe according to the mythology we believe that Shiva is the embodiment of the universe. He is the Adi-yogi, he is the dancer ultimate. There is no Shiva without Shakti. Shakti is Shiva. Shakti means strength which can be in any form. I am a very strong person because I believe in myself, my hard work and my discipline.”

Strong and vocal

Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee, Gynaecologist

“I understood that knowledge is power from my dad and the importance of time management and discipline. My godfather, Dr P S Murthy inspired me to be the doctor I am today, who treats patients and not papers. Dr Soma Raju, the famous cardiologist taught me the meaning of dedication to my profession. Finally, I got the inspiration for being vocal and thinking of solutions out of the box, from our first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

I relate to the goddess Devi Kushmanda when I think of my strengths. I imbibe a few of these strengths from my teachers, seniors, colleagues, peers, students, and the next generation and give back to society what I think can make a difference in the thought process, awareness and therapy. When I look around and understand how lucky I am to be just alive being God’s favorite child having another day to do what I want, my profession, and passion and purpose being one and the same is something that motivates me to learn more and give more.”

Motivated and fearless

Srividya Reddy, Chairperson CII IWN, Vice Chairperson GNITS

“The most important thing that inspired me to be who I am today has been the presence of excellent role models around me. Be it my family or the mentors I was able to seek out as a young adult, through the example of being themselves, have shown me how the values, morals, objectives and goals I set for myself can be achieved.

Moreover, my children inspire me every day in their relentless pursuit to get things done and remain positive. Siddhidatri, the one who possesses and bestows all Siddhi to her devotees, the one who completes Lord Shiva as a left half, hence making him Ardhanareshwara. Just as the light of the knowledge drives the ignorance away from her devotees, as an educationist, I feel blessed to be able to channel that Siddhi to the young ones and help them reach their full potential and be the best version of themselves. As a woman, I draw inspiration and strength from her to help other women around me achieve their goals in life.”

Achieving milestones

Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, JetSetGo

“What has helped me achieve every milestone I have set for myself is an unwavering spirit that has never left my side. Whether it was fighting cancer at an early stage in life or pursuing my calling to establish India’s first private aviation management company, which owns one of the largest private jet fleets– it’s this ‘nothing in the world is impossible’ spirit that kept me moving forward.

Devi Durga is the slayer of doubts, whether in your own self or doubting others, and that is something I do too. I fight for what I believe in, I fight against doubts that try to roadblock my way ahead. I was recently described as a trailblazer. When I began my journey as a businesswoman, I didn’t consciously label myself as such. However, in retrospect, that’s precisely what I aspired to be someone who forges new paths and demonstrates to my fellow empowered women the incredible potential within each of us. The vision continues to be my unwavering guide and motivation.”

Fighting all odds

Hamsa Nandini, Actress

“My past is a huge inspiration to me. Most people see their past as a bad place that they never want to visit. But for me, it’s my challenges in the past that have made me the person I am today. I think my battle with cancer has been nothing less than the story where Devi Durga crushes down Mahishasura. She has ten arms, which represents my ability to multitask where I am managing my career, health, family and also now the service I can provide to society through my foundation.

She is armed with 20 weapons and trust me I went into my cancer treatment with all guns blazing. I think every woman has a Durga hidden within. It is Devi Durga, the symbol of feminine strength that I resonate the most with. Courage and fear are like light and dark, you can’t have one without the other. Being brave or fearful is created by your thoughts and beliefs about a situation. So, bravery, for me, is not the absence of fear, it’s for me doing things even though I am afraid to face it.”

Voice of strength

Asmita Marwa, Fashion Designer

“An inner voice and strength to live my dreams and be authentic in whatever I do inspired me to be what I am today and strive for it. I have always believed in the power of manifestation and it has never disappointed me. Siddhidhatri, the ninth and final form of Durga Mata, is the goddess with whom I identify my strength. She is the supreme power who offers motivation to lead a disciplined life that is spiritually elevated.

She resonates with the quote I spiritually believe in ‘Aham Brahmasmi’, which translates to I am the universe (God), I have all the strength and courage within myself to be my best version. The strength I have within, the pure potential to be who and what I want to be along with the blessings of my ancestors motivates me to stay brave and strong.”

