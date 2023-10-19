Home Cities Hyderabad

RPF officials rescue 72 kids, seize Rs 2 crore worth of ganja in September

The RPF has launched ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ to curb offences against railway property.

Published: 19th October 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

GANJA , MARIJAUNA , DRUGS ,
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 72 children and confiscated ganja, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.94 crore, in September. Under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’, the RPF rescued 60 boys and 12 girls. Additionally, 16 boys were rescued from traffickers under ‘Operation Aaht’.

The RPF has launched ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ to curb offences against railway property. The cops detected  34 cases of theft and seized stolen railway property worth Rs 89,40,007.Illegal liquor worth Rs 77,520 was seized while three offenders were arrested. Eight cases were registered in this regard while the seized items were handed over to the Excise department. Additionally, RPF arrested 14 touts under ‘Operation Upalabdh’ and seized tickets worth Rs 2,51,689.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Railway Protection Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp