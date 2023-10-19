RPF officials rescue 72 kids, seize Rs 2 crore worth of ganja in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 72 children and confiscated ganja, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1.94 crore, in September. Under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’, the RPF rescued 60 boys and 12 girls. Additionally, 16 boys were rescued from traffickers under ‘Operation Aaht’.

The RPF has launched ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ to curb offences against railway property. The cops detected 34 cases of theft and seized stolen railway property worth Rs 89,40,007.Illegal liquor worth Rs 77,520 was seized while three offenders were arrested. Eight cases were registered in this regard while the seized items were handed over to the Excise department. Additionally, RPF arrested 14 touts under ‘Operation Upalabdh’ and seized tickets worth Rs 2,51,689.

