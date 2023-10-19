Home Cities Hyderabad

Training for electoral officials held at Hyderabad

Electoral officials undergo training in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose on Wednesday urged all the polling staff to work together to conduct the elections effectively. Speaking at a training programme for electoral staff and officials, he advised them to take proper precautions in the conduct of elections as per the rules and regulations.

A day before the polling, precautionary measures need to be taken by the presiding officer to ensure that all the rules are followed on the day of elections. The officials were briefed on various methods for inspecting the election materials sourced from distribution centres. It is essential to transport election materials and equipment directly to the polling stations, he added.

Rose mentioned that mock polling should be conducted and certified in the presence of polling agents before the official polling starts. Women presiding and assistant presiding officers have been allowed to not come to the polling booth a day before the polls and instead report at 5 am on the polling day. Mock polling will be held at 5.30 am and requires the presence of agents from at least two different parties.

Over 34K officials for Hyd

About 34,000 presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling staff have been appointed for 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district. The DEO said that if there are any technical problems in the polling centres, the sectoral officials should be informed immediately

