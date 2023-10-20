Formula E set to return to Hyderabad; race on Feb 10 next year

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a successful debut earlier this year, Hyderabad has once again been selected as a venue for the next edition of the Formula E event. Hyderabad and Shanghai in China were confirmed as the host cities for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting held in London on Thursday. The race is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on February 10, 2024.

In the 2023 edition, the 31,000-capacity venue was sold out as fans thronged Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the new-age motorsport. Estimates suggest that the event helped inject $84 million into the city’s economy.

“Without a doubt, our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world. We are taking Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and are honoured to return to India, thanks to the support of the Telangana government. The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E’s DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E.

Marek Nawarecki, director of the FIA Circuit Sport Department, stated a variety of circuits would effectively demonstrate the capabilities of the GEN3 car. Nawarecki also pointed out the return of Hyderabad, Formula E’s return to China, and the organisation of a new race in Tokyo.“The growing presence of the championship in Asia is a very positive development that will benefit fans and manufacturers alike,” Nawarecki added.

