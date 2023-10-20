Home Cities Hyderabad

Formula E set to return to Hyderabad; race on Feb 10 next year

Estimates suggest that the event helped inject $84 million into the city’s economy.

Published: 20th October 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Formula E set to return to Hyderabad; race on Feb 10 next year

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a successful debut earlier this year, Hyderabad has once again been selected as a venue for the next edition of the Formula E event. Hyderabad and Shanghai in China were confirmed as the host cities for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting held in London on Thursday. The race is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on February 10, 2024.

In the 2023 edition, the 31,000-capacity venue was sold out as fans thronged Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the new-age motorsport. Estimates suggest that the event helped inject $84 million into the city’s economy.

“Without a doubt, our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world. We are taking Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and are honoured to return to India, thanks to the support of the Telangana government. The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E’s DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E.

Marek Nawarecki, director of the FIA Circuit Sport Department, stated a variety of circuits would effectively demonstrate the capabilities of the GEN3 car. Nawarecki also pointed out the return of Hyderabad, Formula E’s return to China, and the organisation of a new race in Tokyo.“The growing presence of the championship in Asia is a very positive development that will benefit fans and manufacturers alike,” Nawarecki added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formula E Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp