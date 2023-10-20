Protest rocks EFLU after assault of girl student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A protest erupted at the English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) on Thursday after an incident of sexual harassment came to light. A first-year student was sexually and physically assaulted near the old health centre area by two men. She was later discovered unconscious by two students.

This incident comes just a day after students had initiated protests on the campus, calling for the establishment of a committee to address cases of sexual violence. The survivor, in a statement to the media, revealed that the perpetrators had targeted her, shouting, “We saw you at the forefront of that protest.”

A student said, “The incident appears to have taken place only a few metres away from the main security checkpost, despite the presence of CCTV cameras throughout the campus and a significant number of security personnel.”

Students who were interviewed expressed their concern that the victim did not receive the necessary assistance from the university’s Health Centre. “The centre lacked essential medical supplies. They merely provided her with an ice pack and did not even apply any ointment,” one student mentioned.“They seemed to blame her for the crime, displaying a complete lack of empathy, and they have a reputation for protecting the university,” another student said.

They alleged Anna Mery, the hostel proctor, failed to take immediate action. The incident was initially reported on Wednesday at 10 pm, but investigations were not taken up until the students staged a protest around 4 am on Thursday. When the health centre failed to provide treatment, the survivor was taken to a nearby hospital by the students.

Police book two for rape

Late on Thursday, the university issued a statement saying that they responded to the incident and are taking the necessary steps including informing the police.In response to this, Osmania police registered a rape case against two unidentified offenders.

