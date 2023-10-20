Home Cities Hyderabad

Three get life imprisonment for murder of two realtors in Hyderabad

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for the murder of two realtors over a land dispute in Ibrahimpatnam. In March 2022, a double murder case had rocked the city. Police found that the main convict, Mereddy Matta Reddy, had purchased four plots but claimed possession of another four plots via fake documents.

When one of the victims, Srinivas Reddy, discovered the discrepancy, he took up the issue with Matta Reddy. Subsequently, he along with Khaja Moinuddin and Bixapathy procured illegal firearms from Bihar and planned to kill Srinivas.

However, on the day of the murder, another realtor Raghavender Reddy was also present in the car and was killed by the trio, the court found. A total of 64 witnesses were examined in the case. After hearing the arguments and going through the evidence, Judge Bhavani Chandra found the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Additional penalties were also imposed.

