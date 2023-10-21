AINU doctors perform surgery, help 72-year-old woman laugh after 20 years

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A corrective surgery was performed on a septuagenarian woman from Secunderabad, who was suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). For 20 years, the 72-year-old woman had to stifle her laughter and relied on diapers to manage her condition. She believed it was an age-related issue. However, during a medical investigation, Dr Sarika Pandya, head of the female urology department at AINU, diagnosed the condition.

After a thorough assessment, the doctors decided on a surgical procedure called the Transobturator Tape (TOT) procedure. During this procedure, a synthetic mesh tape is inserted through small incisions, supporting the urethra. This tape acts as a hammock, providing stability to the urethra and preventing involuntary urine leakage, particularly during activities like coughing, sneezing, or lifting. TOT is favoured for its effectiveness, reduced surgical risks, and quicker recovery compared to traditional approaches.

Dr Pandya highlighted the significance of early intervention for urinary leakage issues, a common concern among women, often arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or muscle weakness. Seeking help in the early stages can lead to non-surgical solutions, such as Kegel exercises and medication, averting prolonged suffering, she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A corrective surgery was performed on a septuagenarian woman from Secunderabad, who was suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). For 20 years, the 72-year-old woman had to stifle her laughter and relied on diapers to manage her condition. She believed it was an age-related issue. However, during a medical investigation, Dr Sarika Pandya, head of the female urology department at AINU, diagnosed the condition. After a thorough assessment, the doctors decided on a surgical procedure called the Transobturator Tape (TOT) procedure. During this procedure, a synthetic mesh tape is inserted through small incisions, supporting the urethra. This tape acts as a hammock, providing stability to the urethra and preventing involuntary urine leakage, particularly during activities like coughing, sneezing, or lifting. TOT is favoured for its effectiveness, reduced surgical risks, and quicker recovery compared to traditional approaches. Dr Pandya highlighted the significance of early intervention for urinary leakage issues, a common concern among women, often arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or muscle weakness. Seeking help in the early stages can lead to non-surgical solutions, such as Kegel exercises and medication, averting prolonged suffering, she added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp