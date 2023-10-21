Celebrating culinary genius

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The art of cooking is not just an art; it is also a blessing bestowed upon the most talented individuals. These gifted individuals are none other than chefs. They are always ready to harness their talents and serve their guests, and this is their true calling. Whether any season or any festival, chefs never fail to deliver, consistently offering their best. On the occasion of International Chefs Day (October 20), CE connects with chefs from the city to understand the challenges and motivations of their profession.

G Srinath Goud

Chef P Padma Rao, a lecturer & instructor at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, reflects on how teaching future chefs has evolved over 17 years of his career. “Teaching itself is a challenging profession, but molding students into professional chefs is even more difficult.

Times have changed; today’s students are technologically advanced and more inquisitive, relying on digital sources of information rather than textbooks. While practical knowledge is vital, the attitude with which students approach their craft is even more significant. Our role is to guide and inspire them. We used to attend classes with the mindset of learning and consulted library resources.

Nowadays, students often refer to quick, edited YouTube videos. As a lecturer, I encourage them to use textual references. The enthusiasm among students remains strong, and it’s up to the faculty to nurture their interests and skills.

Learning is a continuous journey, with contemporary styles and evolving kitchen technologies. The basics of cooking remain the same – it’s both a science and an art. My advice is to keep learning and upgrading, so they can impart the best knowledge to students and colleagues.

Jude Pereira

The way kitchens operate today is different from 20 years ago, with cloud kitchens and food trucks blending diverse flavours. Learning is the key to success, sustainability, and prosperity. Consistency in performance, maintaining positive relationships, and building a strong network are essential for success.”

Jude Pereira, Executive Chef at Hungry Hawk, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and Night Hawk Gaming Lounge and Café, shares his experiences. “Everyone seeks good food that brings happiness. Even when people go home, they yearn for their mother’s cooking. As a chef, it’s a challenging task to satisfy diverse tastes and provide the best.

I’ve been in this field for 13 years now. In India, where there is a wide range of preferences, from spicy to non-spicy, coconut oil, and more, it’s up to the chef to craft the perfect menu. With fusion recipes, achieving the right balance in a dish is a significant challenge. Sometimes, we go overboard and lose the dish’s original flavour. It’s all about maintaining that balance while keeping the tradition alive. As a chef, positive feedback from guests motivates us, no matter how hectic the kitchen gets.”

P Padma Rao

Executive Chef, Lord of the Drinks, Shiva Muduli highlights the challenges chefs face, especially in Hyderabad. “Being a chef comes with many challenges, and Hyderabad presents its own unique set of obstacles. Patience is crucial, as we often work in sweltering conditions, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees. Nevertheless, we find joy in our work, and our company supports and provides for us. When guests request new dishes and appreciate our creations, it’s incredibly motivating. I’ve been in this industry for 21 years, and I’m the first in my family to pursue this path. I have a passion for Italian cuisine, and despite being in Telangana, I’ve learned and mastered it. I’ve had the opportunity to travel across North, South, and East India, which has been an enriching experience.”

G Srinath Goud, Executive Chef at Posh Nosh, discusses his journey as a chef. “I entered this field at the age of 20 because I have a deep love for cooking. Over my 15 years in the industry, I’ve worked in five-star hotels, cafés, clubs, bars, and fine dining establishments. I also provide consultation to aspiring chefs. Being a chef means sacrificing weekends and social life; we work tirelessly, and even our single weekly day off often disappears. Our lives mainly revolve around the kitchen, especially after midnight, which is quite challenging. Nevertheless, eating street food and learning from different places keeps me motivated. Each individual chef has their unique way of expressing their art, and observing their creativity inspires me to continue learning and growing.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The art of cooking is not just an art; it is also a blessing bestowed upon the most talented individuals. These gifted individuals are none other than chefs. They are always ready to harness their talents and serve their guests, and this is their true calling. Whether any season or any festival, chefs never fail to deliver, consistently offering their best. On the occasion of International Chefs Day (October 20), CE connects with chefs from the city to understand the challenges and motivations of their profession. G Srinath GoudChef P Padma Rao, a lecturer & instructor at the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, reflects on how teaching future chefs has evolved over 17 years of his career. “Teaching itself is a challenging profession, but molding students into professional chefs is even more difficult. Times have changed; today’s students are technologically advanced and more inquisitive, relying on digital sources of information rather than textbooks. While practical knowledge is vital, the attitude with which students approach their craft is even more significant. Our role is to guide and inspire them. We used to attend classes with the mindset of learning and consulted library resources.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nowadays, students often refer to quick, edited YouTube videos. As a lecturer, I encourage them to use textual references. The enthusiasm among students remains strong, and it’s up to the faculty to nurture their interests and skills. Learning is a continuous journey, with contemporary styles and evolving kitchen technologies. The basics of cooking remain the same – it’s both a science and an art. My advice is to keep learning and upgrading, so they can impart the best knowledge to students and colleagues. Jude PereiraThe way kitchens operate today is different from 20 years ago, with cloud kitchens and food trucks blending diverse flavours. Learning is the key to success, sustainability, and prosperity. Consistency in performance, maintaining positive relationships, and building a strong network are essential for success.” Jude Pereira, Executive Chef at Hungry Hawk, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and Night Hawk Gaming Lounge and Café, shares his experiences. “Everyone seeks good food that brings happiness. Even when people go home, they yearn for their mother’s cooking. As a chef, it’s a challenging task to satisfy diverse tastes and provide the best. I’ve been in this field for 13 years now. In India, where there is a wide range of preferences, from spicy to non-spicy, coconut oil, and more, it’s up to the chef to craft the perfect menu. With fusion recipes, achieving the right balance in a dish is a significant challenge. Sometimes, we go overboard and lose the dish’s original flavour. It’s all about maintaining that balance while keeping the tradition alive. As a chef, positive feedback from guests motivates us, no matter how hectic the kitchen gets.” P Padma RaoExecutive Chef, Lord of the Drinks, Shiva Muduli highlights the challenges chefs face, especially in Hyderabad. “Being a chef comes with many challenges, and Hyderabad presents its own unique set of obstacles. Patience is crucial, as we often work in sweltering conditions, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 42 degrees. Nevertheless, we find joy in our work, and our company supports and provides for us. When guests request new dishes and appreciate our creations, it’s incredibly motivating. I’ve been in this industry for 21 years, and I’m the first in my family to pursue this path. I have a passion for Italian cuisine, and despite being in Telangana, I’ve learned and mastered it. I’ve had the opportunity to travel across North, South, and East India, which has been an enriching experience.” G Srinath Goud, Executive Chef at Posh Nosh, discusses his journey as a chef. “I entered this field at the age of 20 because I have a deep love for cooking. Over my 15 years in the industry, I’ve worked in five-star hotels, cafés, clubs, bars, and fine dining establishments. I also provide consultation to aspiring chefs. Being a chef means sacrificing weekends and social life; we work tirelessly, and even our single weekly day off often disappears. Our lives mainly revolve around the kitchen, especially after midnight, which is quite challenging. Nevertheless, eating street food and learning from different places keeps me motivated. Each individual chef has their unique way of expressing their art, and observing their creativity inspires me to continue learning and growing.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp