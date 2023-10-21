Christmas rings early 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singing Noel Noel, ringing the Christmas bells, and the delightful jingle of bells filled the air as Santa Claus prepared to make his grand entrance. This was the scene at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center’s Annual Cake Mixing Event. It was a festive gathering, bringing together a diverse crowd of guests, from adults and children to influencers. The event set the stage for the upcoming Christmas season, igniting the spirit of celebration.

The festivities commenced with a lavish buffet offering a wide array of cuisines, including Indian, Italian, and continental dishes, along with delectable desserts that beckoned from every corner of the dining area. Families gathered, sharing laughter and joy over brunch, making each moment worthwhile.

As the excitement mounted, guests were invited to participate in the eagerly anticipated cake-mixing celebration, which took place on the lawn.

The lawn was thoughtfully arranged with two charming photo booths. One booth allowed guests to don Santa’s attire and capture precious memories, while the other featured a 360-degree video booth, where people could create joyful moments that would last a lifetime.

The cake-mixing ceremony kicked off with a splendid assortment of 120 kilograms of dry fruits, including black currants, golden apricots, rum-soaked figs, dates, candied orange peel, candied ginger, and dry cherries, among others. Guests poured their spirits into the mixture while the sweet notes of Christmas carols filled the air. It was a heartwarming sight as everyone immersed themselves in the activity, sipping on glasses of wine and revelling in the moment.

Following the cake mixing, it was time for the grape stomping session. Guests donned their stomping shoes, ensuring that every grape was thoroughly crushed and its juice extracted, destined for the creation of the traditional Christmas cake.

Addressing the gathering, Rubin Cherian, the General Manager of NHCC, shared his thoughts, saying, “This is a wonderful time to spend with your loved ones as the festive season begins. The cake-mixing event has always been a source of joy, and we are delighted that our guests can enjoy the sumptuous brunch, live food stations, and actively participate in the cake-mixing and grape stomping activities. We’re thrilled to receive such a fantastic response year after year, and this year is no exception.”

The dry fruits, now infused with spirits, would soon be transformed into the delectable Christmas cakes, a delightful treat for everyone in the coming days. Novotel has certainly set the mood for the Christmas season!

