Three-tier system for security of DRCs: Hyderabad DEO

Each DRC will be supervised by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer, and the city security wing will be deployed at every centre for access control.

Published: 21st October 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Election authorities have issued directives to ensure all arrangements at the Distribution, Reception, and Counting Centres (DRC) in 15 locations across the district. Help desks will be established, equipped with a public addressing system, to assist polling personnel in locating their counters.

District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose along with Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) Sandeep Shandilya, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti and other officials inspected the ongoing arrangements at the DRCs in different parts of the city. 

To maintain security, a three-tier system will be in place. Each DRC will be supervised by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer, and the city security wing will be deployed at every centre for access control. The ‘outermost circle’ will be patrolled by local law enforcement, including ACPs; the ‘middle circle’ will be overseen by the City Armed Reserved Forces personnel and the ‘innermost circle’ will be monitored by Central Armed Reserved Forces.

