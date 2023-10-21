Tradition on display

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the myriad festivities, one particular celebration known as Bomma Kolu shines brightly, especially during Dasara, in select regions. Ravichander Lakshminarayanan and his wife, Dr Sita, residents of Hyderabad, have reinvigorated this tradition by presenting a remarkable collection of 100-year-old dolls as part of their Bomma Kolu display. These intricately crafted dolls vividly depict various mythological stories and diverse themes.

Ravichander Lakshminarayanan

and his wife, Dr Sita

Traditionally, Bomma Kolu, also referred to as Bommala Koluvu, is celebrated during Diwali in Telangana, Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, and Dasara in Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Given their roots, with Ravichander hailing from Tamil Nadu and Dr Sita from Rayalaseema, they celebrate it during Dasara. Their impressive collection comprises approximately 2,000 dolls, fashioned from a variety of materials, with clay being the predominant choice.

Delving into the historical origins, the tradition of Bommala Koluvu traces back to the time when Goddess Durga battled Mahishasura. In a display of solidarity, all the gods and goddesses contributed their powers to Durga, leaving behind statues in their image. This story is commemorated through the annual celebration of Bommala Koluvu during Navaratri.

The collection curated by Ravichander and Sita encompasses a wide range, including deities like Lord Vishnu, Shiva Parvati, Sita Ram, Laxman, and Hanuman, crafted from clay and brass, as well as regal figures of the Mysore king and queen. Among their treasures are dolls portraying women worshipping Tulasi, exquisitely crafted from beads.

Notably, they also possess “Marapachi bommalu,” traditional wooden dolls exchanged between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law to preserve their cultural heritage. In addition to these cherished heirlooms, the couple introduces new dolls annually. This year’s additions include representations of “Krishna Thulabaaram,” “Balarama killing Rakshasa,” “Kamsa being killed by Krishna,” “Kumbakarna with food,” and many more. They also boast a substantial collection of Lord Ganesha figurines.

Notably, the couple has preserved Dr Sita’s mother Susila’s childhood toys, imbuing their collection with a sense of history and nostalgia. To engage the younger generation and encourage their participation in this tradition, they have created themed gardens, such as the recent sensation “Chandrayan 3” and “Ganesha playing Cricket,” in which Lord Ganesha takes on the roles of batsman, bowler, fielder, and umpire, with the garden being brought to life by Dattu through his creativity and effort. Their house has transformed into a doll museum, where every corner holds a unique story.

“Keeping dolls is a tradition passed down through generations on both sides, but there was a gap in between. We welcomed our daughter in 1990, and from 1993, we resumed this cherished practice,” says Dr Sita.

