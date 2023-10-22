Arrangements underway for IRL race on November 4, 5

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a prelude to the Formula E World Championship, which is set to return to Hyderabad in its 10th season on February 10, 2024, the second season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) will kick off in the city on November 4 and 5, 2023. As many as six teams will race on the Hyderabad street circuit at NTR Marg Road along the Hussain Sagar Lake. Arrangements include the construction of stands for around 10,000 spectators, fixing iron grills, placing precast cement concrete (CC) blocks, pedestrian bridges, among others.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is coordinating with the Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) to make arrangements along the circuit, which measures 2.80 km.

The racing track starts at the opposite of NTR Gardens, from where it would pass via the NTR Marg, IMAX Road. The RPPL was the track promoter for the Formula E championship that took place in Hyderabad last year.

The second season of the IRL will kick off in Hyderabad for two days and will be followed by two races in Greater Noida and Chennai, respectively. The event will be held in three cities over five weekends, with Chennai hosting the season finale. According to sources, last year, there were quite a few challenges, and it was reportedly something that did not happen in the country before. But a lot of improvement was done and the weekend showdown promises to be better in terms of racing and public viewing, sources added.

Apart from making improvements to the track, spectator galleries, with a capacity of around 10,000 people, and pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands. In 2022, the IRL was organised in Hyderabad on November 19-20.On December 10 and 11, tests will be conducted to ensure that safety standards are in place, ahead of the Formula-E race which will be in February 2023.

3 cities, 5 weekends

The second season of the Indian Racing League will kick off in Hyderabad for two days and will be followed by two races in Greater Noida and Chennai, respectively. The event will be held in three cities over five weekends, with Chennai hosting the season finale.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As a prelude to the Formula E World Championship, which is set to return to Hyderabad in its 10th season on February 10, 2024, the second season of the Indian Racing League (IRL) will kick off in the city on November 4 and 5, 2023. As many as six teams will race on the Hyderabad street circuit at NTR Marg Road along the Hussain Sagar Lake. Arrangements include the construction of stands for around 10,000 spectators, fixing iron grills, placing precast cement concrete (CC) blocks, pedestrian bridges, among others. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is coordinating with the Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) to make arrangements along the circuit, which measures 2.80 km. The racing track starts at the opposite of NTR Gardens, from where it would pass via the NTR Marg, IMAX Road. The RPPL was the track promoter for the Formula E championship that took place in Hyderabad last year. The second season of the IRL will kick off in Hyderabad for two days and will be followed by two races in Greater Noida and Chennai, respectively. The event will be held in three cities over five weekends, with Chennai hosting the season finale. According to sources, last year, there were quite a few challenges, and it was reportedly something that did not happen in the country before. But a lot of improvement was done and the weekend showdown promises to be better in terms of racing and public viewing, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from making improvements to the track, spectator galleries, with a capacity of around 10,000 people, and pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands. In 2022, the IRL was organised in Hyderabad on November 19-20.On December 10 and 11, tests will be conducted to ensure that safety standards are in place, ahead of the Formula-E race which will be in February 2023. 3 cities, 5 weekends The second season of the Indian Racing League will kick off in Hyderabad for two days and will be followed by two races in Greater Noida and Chennai, respectively. The event will be held in three cities over five weekends, with Chennai hosting the season finale. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp