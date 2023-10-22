Bad gut may land you in drunk drive case, warns doctors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A person who has never consumed alcohol can still get caught in a drunk and driving case, a case in which actually bad gut health needs to be blamed.

At a health conference organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of Gastroenterology at AIG Hospitals, shared a similar incident. He recounted the story of a friend’s daughter who was apprehended for drunk driving, even though she had never consumed alcohol in her life.

She had to pay a fine and face the legal consequences, but further investigation revealed that her condition was a result of a rare medical ailment known as ‘Auto Brewery Syndrome.’ This condition essentially turned her stomach into a brewery, leading to unexpected intoxication. Dr Nageshwar Reddy and his team presented this medical evidence in court to resolve the issue.

“The next big thing in medicine is the Gut Microbiome,” Dr Reddy said while addressing the session. The gut breaks down the food we eat and absorbs nutrients that support the body’s functions. The stomach has billions of bacteria and has 1,000 species in the intestine, ten times more than our body.

In the case mentioned above, the girl acquired bad bacteria in her childhood.“A lot of women squire bad bacteria which may be due to an unnecessary caesarean section, not breastfeeding the baby, or excessive usage of antibiotics. If both bacteria good and bad in the stomach fight each other and if the bad bacteria win, it leads to many health problems.,” Dr Reddy explained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A person who has never consumed alcohol can still get caught in a drunk and driving case, a case in which actually bad gut health needs to be blamed. At a health conference organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman and chief of Gastroenterology at AIG Hospitals, shared a similar incident. He recounted the story of a friend’s daughter who was apprehended for drunk driving, even though she had never consumed alcohol in her life. She had to pay a fine and face the legal consequences, but further investigation revealed that her condition was a result of a rare medical ailment known as ‘Auto Brewery Syndrome.’ This condition essentially turned her stomach into a brewery, leading to unexpected intoxication. Dr Nageshwar Reddy and his team presented this medical evidence in court to resolve the issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The next big thing in medicine is the Gut Microbiome,” Dr Reddy said while addressing the session. The gut breaks down the food we eat and absorbs nutrients that support the body’s functions. The stomach has billions of bacteria and has 1,000 species in the intestine, ten times more than our body. In the case mentioned above, the girl acquired bad bacteria in her childhood.“A lot of women squire bad bacteria which may be due to an unnecessary caesarean section, not breastfeeding the baby, or excessive usage of antibiotics. If both bacteria good and bad in the stomach fight each other and if the bad bacteria win, it leads to many health problems.,” Dr Reddy explained. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp