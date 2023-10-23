Hyderabad doctors report surge in mumps cases

Renuka Kalpana By

HYDERABAD: Paediatricians in Hyderabad have observed an unusual increase in the number of cases of mumps, a viral infection that affects the salivary glands. Even though most of the infected children have not experienced any severe symptoms as such, doctors have advised the infected ones to follow the precautionary measures that were in place for Covid-19.

Doctors also stressed the need to add Mumps antigen in the existing Measles-Rubella vaccine as part of a universal immunisation schedule to make it accessible for children. Mumps is a contagious disease and causes painful swelling in parotid salivary glands, located in front of and below each ear. While there is no cure for the disease, the treatment is primarily symptom-based.

However, vaccination is an effective preventive measure. Multiple paediatricians in different parts of Hyderabad have reported an increase in cases. Typically, one or two cases were sporadically observed in outpatient services, with almost no cases in 2022. However, over the past 15 days, at least one case is being reported every day by most of the doctors.

Dr Shabnam Arif, a general physician who operates the Arif Health Centre, noted, “There has been a prevalence of viral fevers, dengue, and conjunctivitis for some time. Now, mumps has also been added to that list.” Along with her two children, her younger sister who is actually an adult, also contracted mumps recently.

Dr Shabnam attributes the surge in infections to the changing weather patterns, creating favourable conditions for viruses to transmit. Similar to Covid-19, Mumps is an airborne infection, and children often come into contact with it in schools or daycare centres. The weakened immunity after the Covid-19 pandemic may also be contributing to the increased susceptibility to such infections.

The doctor explained that typical symptoms of mumps include neck pain, cheek swelling, and varying degrees of fever. Stiffness in the child’s neck is often noticed on the second day, with gland swelling becoming more pronounced from the third day. Some children have also reported upper respiratory infections, suggesting higher exposure to the virus.

“It is important to promptly identify the infection and isolate the affected child or individual,” Dr Shabnam emphasised. She recommended treating close contacts with ivermectin tablets to reduce the likelihood of infection development. Administering the tablet in the early stages can help control the spread of the infection. Adequate hydration and supplements like Vitamin C, anti-inflammatory agents, and Zinc should be provided as per the doctor’s guidance to support the patient’s recovery.

The prevalence of mumps is higher in Hyderabad due to close human contact, particularly in densely populated slum areas where many people live in confined spaces. In contrast, other areas with less frequent weather changes experience lower infection rates. Vaccines should be included in the universal immunisation schedule to ensure the safety of all children.

