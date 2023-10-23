New Mexico State varsity to host spot admission drive in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the New Mexico State University (NMSU) in the United States will offer spot admissions for a variety of programmes on Monday at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad from 10 am to 6 pm. Four dedicated delegates from the university will be in attendance, to engage with students and their parents, answering questions and providing insights into the academic possibilities at the university. This programme is being conducted in partnership with Get2Uni.com.

This collaborative effort aims to open doors to an array of undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate programs across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including agriculture, management, biology, biomedical sciences, liberal arts and sciences, psychology, engineering, computer science, data sciences, and more. The university offers over 70 exclusive degree programmes, catering to diverse academic interests.

Meanwhile, Get2Uni has announced that it will offer a $3,000 scholarship which equals to around Rs 2.5 lakh. There is also a ‘Chancellor’s special international student academic scholarship’ of $15,000, approximately Rs 12.48 lakh, available for Indian students, it said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Officials from the New Mexico State University (NMSU) in the United States will offer spot admissions for a variety of programmes on Monday at Taj Deccan in Hyderabad from 10 am to 6 pm. Four dedicated delegates from the university will be in attendance, to engage with students and their parents, answering questions and providing insights into the academic possibilities at the university. This programme is being conducted in partnership with Get2Uni.com. This collaborative effort aims to open doors to an array of undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate programs across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including agriculture, management, biology, biomedical sciences, liberal arts and sciences, psychology, engineering, computer science, data sciences, and more. The university offers over 70 exclusive degree programmes, catering to diverse academic interests. Meanwhile, Get2Uni has announced that it will offer a $3,000 scholarship which equals to around Rs 2.5 lakh. There is also a ‘Chancellor’s special international student academic scholarship’ of $15,000, approximately Rs 12.48 lakh, available for Indian students, it said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp