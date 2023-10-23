Home Cities Hyderabad

Tension as video of constable thrashing man goes viral in Hyderabad

The other side of the story reveals that the man, upon being spotted, was questioned about his whereabouts.

Published: 23rd October 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Chaderghat after a video of a constable thrashing a young man went viral. The man had attacked the constable before being physically confronted and is a suspect in multiple criminal offences. A report regarding the incident has been submitted to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandiliya.

A police official informed TNIE that indeed the constable attacked the man. However, this footage only portrays one aspect of the situation. The other side of the story reveals that the man, upon being spotted, was questioned about his whereabouts. The suspect was reluctant and in turn, initiated an attack on the constable. The officials said that this part of the incident was not captured on video, resulting in an incomplete narrative.

“Following the video’s viral spread, we faced inquiries from higher authorities, who instructed us to submit a report to the commissioner of police. We complied with this directive and submitted a report accordingly,” he added.

