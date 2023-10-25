Building better bones    

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osteoporosis is a silent danger in our households. It is a disease responsible for a significant number of fractures, especially in older individuals, and is both challenging to manage and highly prevalent. In Hyderabad, five new cases of osteoporosis are reported daily. Taking this into account, healthcare practitioners across the world focus on three pillars for building strong and unbreakable bones: Vitamin D, calcium-rich food and regular exercise.

“We want people to know that this disorder is not an old-age disorder,” said Dr G Manoj Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at CARE Hospitals. “The possibility of developing the disease increases with age, with most women being affected between 50 and 58 years and men at an average age of 65 and 70 years,” he adds.

Osteoporosis is basically a skeletal disorder characterised by reduced bone mass and diminished bone tissue quality, resulting in bone fragility and an increased susceptibility to fractures. As the age increases, bone density naturally decreases.

Hormonal changes also play a crucial role in the development of osteoporosis, particularly in postmenopausal women. Estrogen, a hormone that helps maintain bone density, declines significantly after menopause, accelerating bone loss, particularly from the trabecular bone. In older men, the decline in testosterone levels contributes to reduced bone density and an increased risk of osteoporosis.

Apart from changes pronounced by ageing, dietary factors– especially insufficient calcium and Vitamin D intake– can lead to lower bone density, making bones more susceptible to osteoporosis. Lifestyle choices, such as lack of physical activity and weight-bearing exercises, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and high caffeine intake, significantly influence bone health and osteoporosis risk in older individuals.

Additionally, medical conditions and medications can increase the risk of developing osteoporosis. Chronic conditions like celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and hyperthyroidism can interfere with calcium absorption or affect bone health, potentially leading to osteoporosis. Prolonged use of corticosteroids, antacids containing aluminium, and specific anticonvulsant drugs can also contribute to bone loss.

Early stages of osteoporosis often do not manifest noticeable symptoms. As the disease progresses, individuals may experience bone fractures, height loss, altered posture, back pain, bone fragility, restricted mobility, and daily activities. Common fracture sites include the spine, hips, and wrists and can result from minor incidents like falls or trauma. Vertebral compression fractures can cause a gradual loss of height and a stooped or hunched appearance.

Back pain can be sudden and severe, indicating a potential vertebral fracture. Bone fractures can result from lifting heavy objects or minor falls, restricting daily activities and affecting independence. The impact on quality of life is significant, with chronic pain, decreased mobility, loss of independence due to fractures, and constant fear of fractures significantly affecting an individual’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Necessary precautions can be taken through lifestyle modifications such as a balanced diet rich in calcium, Vitamin D, and other essential nutrients, quitting smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. Weight-bearing exercises like walking, running, jumping, and sun exposure will help build strong bones.

In terms of diagnosis and treatment, regular bone density testing like DEXA scans can assess bone health and help in early detection.

Healthcare professionals may prescribe medications to slow bone loss or promote bone growth depending on the individual’s risk factors and bone health. It is crucial to monitor calcium and Vitamin D intake and consider hormone replacement therapy for postmenopausal women. It is also essential to evaluate the risks and benefits of these treatments before implementing them.

“Maintaining a proper diet that is rich in calcium, such as having a glass of milk, fruits with yoghurt, dark green vegetables like broccoli, spinach, lettuce and kale, orange juices, and cheddar cheese, etc., can help prevent osteoporosis,” says Dr Sunil Dachepalli, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic, Robotic Joint Replacement, and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals.

