Finding herself in art

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the internet, art is increasingly becoming accessible to art enthusiasts. Those who never had the resources to pursue their passion, now have a way to do so. The city has many budding artists but Tirumala Prasuna Murali stands out because of her ingenuity and integrity. A self-taught artist, whose fine strokes speak about the beauty of life, forms and nature; Prasuna never thought art would become her profession. Making space for art amidst the maddening routine of household work has made all the difference for her. Prasuna’s art studio and her collection impressively showcase her dedication towards her work.

Reflecting back on her initial years of learning art, Prasuna said, “I belong to Nellore and received my education there. I finished my BSc in Chemistry. In 1994, I got married and came to Hyderabad and two years later, had my first child. My relationship with art started just around the same time, even though I had an interest towards it since childhood. Sadly, there was no subject called art in our school education curriculum back then.

Then in 1999, my husband got transferred to Mumbai and I stayed there for three years. This was a momentous period for me as I got adequate exposure to art and even got a chance to learn it properly for the first time in my life. I joined a course in fabric painting. The lady who taught me, Simradi Rawath, admired my work. As my first art teacher, she taught me the most basic things such as how to hold a paintbrush and I started my journey in painting from there.”

Rawath then advised Murali to sit for a drawing exam, following which, she joined an institute and appeared for an intermediate-level art exam. “I passed that exam but again, life took a different turn and I conceived for the second time. I had to come back to Hyderabad and in 2004, I had my second child. Life went back to the same old routine again and I was busy taking care of my family. My husband, being a banker, often got transferred to other places, but I stayed in Hyderabad. I did not go anywhere to learn art, but whenever I got time, I would paint,” she said.

However, these occasional chances did not satisfy Prasuna. She yearned for more. “In 2014, I joined Art Square and started attending classes, two-three times a week. I focused on improving my skills. Then I did not look back. I have been practising daily since then. Art has become a meditation and an integral part of my life ever since. I keep working every day. I work with all mediums like colour pencils, oil colours, water colours and more. I love figurative works,” she said.

Talking about where she gets the inspiration for her work, she said, “A number of people have asked me this question but I can never say that I got inspired by looking at someone. I can only say that it is driven from the inside. I always had the desire to learn art and that has pushed me so far.”

Shedding light on what her artwork depicts largely, she said, “I have to say that they are still in the process of getting recognised. I try to show as best as I can, the realities of life and the inner world of a human being. God brought together multiple forms of life and I try to put in as much detail and expression in my work as possible. I try to replicate in my art, the deep connections I feel with other beings around me.”Prasuna has participated in around 45-50 group shows so far.

However, a solo exhibition is yet to see the light of the day. “I have participated with other artists. I am yet to reach a higher level and my solo work still does not give me the satisfaction I want. Participating in art shows with other artists makes me understand how the art industry works and how I can improve. I feel Hyderabad has to improve when it comes to showcasing artworks,” she said.

Balancing her life with family and managing to make time for artwork, she says, “It is satisfying, in a way, the feeling of being able to do both things together. It gives me a form of identity. I work from home in a studio, I have a gallery where I have all my artwork. It is called Tirumala Fine Art Gallery. I sign my works as Tirumala. I wish to come up with more art shows and travel with other artists in the future,” she concludes.

