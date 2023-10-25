Goddess calling…

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During Navaratri, the worship and celebration of Goddess Durga took on various forms. Among others, one such interesting event was hosted by Saptaparni recently. Titled, “Dial 9 for Devi,” the event brought together people in ardent devotion to Goddess Durga, through enchanting melodies of Carnatic music, led by the talented vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar. The musical concert transported the audience into a world of divinity.

The evening unfolded with the engaging melody, “Maathe Daru Varnam,” capturing the audience’s attention and setting the tone for the evening. The captivating journey continued with renditions of “Hiranmayeem Lakshmeem Sada Bhajami,” “Baale Balendu Bhooshani,” “Namaste Paradevate Siva Yuvate,” “Sarasijanabhasodari,” and “Sree Durge Sukhe Durga.” “Raja Raja Raadhite” was particularly special because of the inclusion of a rare ragam where the lyrics and swaram were so intricately intertwined that at no point did the lips of the vocalist touch each other, creating a unique musical experience.

Another standout moment of the evening was the performance of “Bhajare Re Chitta Balambika” in the melodious Kalyani ragam. This piece, which featured an emphatic improvisation (neraval) on the lines “Devi shakti beejodbhava maatrukaarna shareereeneem,” dovetailed into a “Tagimpu and korvai” that had the audience enthusiastically applauding. Ramakrishna Chilumula, a mridangam artiste, took centre stage during this segment, showcasing his skill with intricate rhythmic patterns.

This beautiful evening concluded with audience participation in well-known songs such as “Aigiri Nandini’ and ‘Mahishasura Mardini Stotram”. This captivating concert was accompanied by Dinakar Ramaraju on the violin and Sheetal on the tambourine, adding a touch of magic to this divine performance.

Ranjani Sivakumar, the driving force behind this melodious celebration, expressed joy in bringing people together through music.

She said, “It is beautiful to see people coming together to sing and cherish these songs. Nothing can beat an experience of this kind. Each time there is a live concert, there is something palpable; there is a connection one makes with the audience. The ones listening to you may not know you but the connection that you make is extremely valuable. Today, I think came together in one thought. I hope we can do this more often.”

In a mesmerising fusion of devotion and music, “Dial 9 for Devi” by Saptaparni became a spiritual journey that celebrated Goddess Durga and brought people together through the universal language of music.

