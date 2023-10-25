One product, many benefits? 

Vennapusala Ramya By

HYDERABAD: The beauty industry is ever-evolving, with new trends and influencers flooding the scene every day. Among these ever-changing trends, the popularity of multifunctional skincare products is a constant. Generally perceived as ‘time-saving’ and ‘cost-effective,’ these ‘multifunctional’ products keep numerous skincare brands on their toes, perpetually trying to come up with something new. These products promise multiple benefits in a single formulation, and beauty enthusiasts are eagerly adopting them– often relying on social media influencers rather than seeking guidance from dermatologists. Do these products truly deliver on their promises? Let’s explore their effectiveness with the help of experts.

Multifunctional skincare products are designed to provide various benefits within a single product, making them appealing to those looking to simplify their skincare routines. These products often contain a combination of ingredients such as Vitamins (C, A, and E), prebiotics, hyaluronic acid, lycopene, collagen, retinoids, primrose, and jojoba oils, among others. They offer advantages like time-saving, cost-effectiveness, convenience, space-saving, and customisation, standing out from single-benefit products.

Nevertheless, there are disadvantages to consider. For some skin types, these products may not provide sufficient coverage or hydration. Moreover, certain multi-purpose products may contain ingredients that are unsuitable for specific skin types, potentially leading to allergic reactions. The interaction of ingredients can also be a concern.

Additionally, using these products, used without an expert’s guidance, can lead to issues like Berloque dermatitis—a type of photocontact dermatitis, skin reactions, scars, pigmentation problems, itching rash, and fixed drug reactions. In rare cases, severe conditions such as Stevens-Johnson syndrome or toxic epidermal necrolysis may occur due to unsupervised usage.

To navigate this complex landscape, it’s crucial to consider your skin type and specific concerns. Individuals with oily skin may require lightweight and oil-free multifunctional products, while those with dry skin may need intense hydration. Tailoring products to address specific issues, such as acne-prone skin benefiting from salicylic acid or ageing skin benefiting from retinol or hyaluronic acid, is essential. Consumers should approach advertisements with caution.

Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “A multidisciplinary approach is encouraged, but not at the cost of undermining or deceiving customer expectations.” He also emphasises the importance of not falling prey to tall claims in advertising.

Dr K Kranthi Varma, Consultant Dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, believes that the future of multifunctional skincare products looks promising as consumers continue to demand convenient and effective solutions. He stresses that the key to selecting the right multifunctional skincare product lies in understanding your skin type and specific concerns, which can help in seeking products with appropriate ingredients.

Consideration of side effects and most importantly, consulting dermatologists for safety certification are all critical steps in this process.

