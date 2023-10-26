A hilarious enactment

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the heart of Hyderabad, at the renowned Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, a delightful and joyous event unfolded. B Studios, a local production company, conjured the enchantment of the theatre by presenting “Kanjoos,” a musical comedy that left the audience in stitches. Directed by the talented Sharath Chandra Kasturi and masterfully adapted and translated by Fasiya and Taashif, the play was a harmonious blend of local languages.

“Kanjoos” drew inspiration from the classic French play “The Miser” by Moliere. The narrative centres around Mirza, a man notorious for his insatiable greed and excessive frugality. He zealously guards his wealth, denying even his own son, Farruq, and his daughter, Azra, access to it. However, beneath the façade of miserliness, a layer of complexity surfaced as Azra and Farruq fell in love with two other individuals, Mariyam and Nasir, who, unbeknownst to them, were brother and sister.

The plot thickened when it was revealed that both Mirza and Farruq harboured affections for the same young women.

What ensued was a riotous rollercoaster of comedic endeavours by Azra, Farruq, and their respective partners to gain Mirza’s approval for their marriages, cleverly exploiting his unrelenting love for money. The clever and engaging dialogues in the Hyderabadi vernacular deeply resonated with the audience.

Every character delivered their best, ensuring that the audience was thoroughly entertained.

While the main cast basked in the spotlight, it’s essential to acknowledge the exceptional performances of the supporting cast, including M Sandesh, who portrayed Nambu, a character that brought a distinctive charm to the performance. Surya Raj, Sriram Dinavahi, Sanjana Duggu, and K Pavan filled the stage with their outstanding performances. Shreyosree Sarker, Phani Chandrarka, Pooja Yadav, and Sai Krupa Manoj Nasir injected life and humour into their roles, leaving a lasting impression.

Notably, Kanhiya Lal Kaithwas, who portrayed the role of Mirza, is not merely an actor; he is an assistant professor at the University of Hyderabad and an accomplished theatre practitioner. With over 100 plays in his portfolio, his expertise was on full display in “Kanjoos.” He had previously directed more than 50 plays, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the art form.

“Kanjoos” not only entertained but also underscored the enduring charm of theatre in Hyderabad. The fusion of cultures and languages was palpable in the audience’s enthusiastic response. Laughter reverberated through the hall as the characters played out their hilarious antics, creating an unforgettable evening for all in attendance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the heart of Hyderabad, at the renowned Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, a delightful and joyous event unfolded. B Studios, a local production company, conjured the enchantment of the theatre by presenting “Kanjoos,” a musical comedy that left the audience in stitches. Directed by the talented Sharath Chandra Kasturi and masterfully adapted and translated by Fasiya and Taashif, the play was a harmonious blend of local languages. “Kanjoos” drew inspiration from the classic French play “The Miser” by Moliere. The narrative centres around Mirza, a man notorious for his insatiable greed and excessive frugality. He zealously guards his wealth, denying even his own son, Farruq, and his daughter, Azra, access to it. However, beneath the façade of miserliness, a layer of complexity surfaced as Azra and Farruq fell in love with two other individuals, Mariyam and Nasir, who, unbeknownst to them, were brother and sister. The plot thickened when it was revealed that both Mirza and Farruq harboured affections for the same young women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What ensued was a riotous rollercoaster of comedic endeavours by Azra, Farruq, and their respective partners to gain Mirza’s approval for their marriages, cleverly exploiting his unrelenting love for money. The clever and engaging dialogues in the Hyderabadi vernacular deeply resonated with the audience. Every character delivered their best, ensuring that the audience was thoroughly entertained. While the main cast basked in the spotlight, it’s essential to acknowledge the exceptional performances of the supporting cast, including M Sandesh, who portrayed Nambu, a character that brought a distinctive charm to the performance. Surya Raj, Sriram Dinavahi, Sanjana Duggu, and K Pavan filled the stage with their outstanding performances. Shreyosree Sarker, Phani Chandrarka, Pooja Yadav, and Sai Krupa Manoj Nasir injected life and humour into their roles, leaving a lasting impression. Notably, Kanhiya Lal Kaithwas, who portrayed the role of Mirza, is not merely an actor; he is an assistant professor at the University of Hyderabad and an accomplished theatre practitioner. With over 100 plays in his portfolio, his expertise was on full display in “Kanjoos.” He had previously directed more than 50 plays, showcasing his unwavering dedication to the art form. “Kanjoos” not only entertained but also underscored the enduring charm of theatre in Hyderabad. The fusion of cultures and languages was palpable in the audience’s enthusiastic response. Laughter reverberated through the hall as the characters played out their hilarious antics, creating an unforgettable evening for all in attendance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp