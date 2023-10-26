Zoom into wildlife

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Photography is a demanding art form that requires dedication and hard work. Photographers strive to capture the beauty of the world through their lenses. One such remarkable individual is Masood Hussain, a talented city-based wildlife photographer who has won hearts with his exceptional skills. His upcoming photo exhibition, named “Meraki,” will be a part of the Hyderabad Public School’s centenary celebrations, open to the public on October 28th and 29th. As an alumnus of the school, Masood feels immense pride in contributing to the celebration by showcasing his talent at this prestigious venue.

Speaking about the exhibition, Masood explains, “All my exhibitions are titled ‘Meraki by MH,’ and this one holds a special significance as a tribute to my alma mater, the Hyderabad Public School, which is commemorating its centenary this year. As part of the celebration, I will be presenting the best of my work to date.”

The photographs on display will feature some of Masood’s recent works. He also plans to exhibit a few of his award-winning shots from 2022, aiming to display the best shots of his career so far. The exhibition will take place in the grand Shaheen Hall, a historic building that holds sentimental value for Masood as it was where he attended school assemblies as a student. This location bridges his journey from his school days to receiving the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020 award at the Natural History Museum, London. The school has played a significant role in shaping him as a photographer. The school’s motto, “Be Vigilant,” and its emblem, the eagle, have left a lasting impact on him, emphasising the importance of vigilance, observation and patience.

Masood fondly recalls, “There are amazing memories. Academically, the school prepared us to face all challenges. The extracurricular activities, including the occasional school bunking, the delightful dining hall where we shared our lunches, and all the sports activities, are cherished memories. The teachers also played a significant role in shaping our character.”

Wildlife photography presents numerous challenges, and Masood elaborates saying, “Wildlife photography is one of the most demanding genres, and capturing birds, my favourite subjects, adds an extra layer of complexity. The actual moment a camera clicks is only about a thousandth of a second, but reaching that point is the real challenge. It involves meticulous planning, extensive travel, unwavering patience, tracking elusive subjects, and the unpredictability of wildlife behaviour. Often, we have no control over the circumstances, and we must return multiple times for that perfect shot. Sometimes, we endure subzero temperatures while trekking with heavy equipment. The process itself, full of challenges and enjoyment, surpasses the actual act of capturing the image.”

Sharing the story behind one of his award-winning photos that will be displayed at the event, Masood recounts, “This shot received the Natural Capital Award from Yes Bank in 2017. It features a Himalayan pit viper, a green snake I encountered near Nainital in Uttarakhand. It was my first time seeing this snake, and I began taking pictures from a distance. The snake patiently allowed me to approach closer, and I switched to a macro lens to capture intricate details.

As I focused on the headshot, I noticed a pair of insects climbing onto the snake’s head, making the shot even more fascinating. I was so engrossed in the moment that I didn’t realise how close I had come to the snake, well within its striking range. The guide behind me was shouting, but I was determined to capture the shot. Afterward, the guide warned me about the danger I had been in, as the nearest hospital was six hours away, and a snakebite would require anti-venom within four hours. Fortunately, all ended well — I got the shot, and it earned me an award.” Masood’s hope is that his work raises awareness for wildlife and nature conservation.

