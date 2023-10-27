Contract killer held for extortion in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man, Vanarasi Yadagiri, lodged a complaint with the police after the man, Mohammad Khaiser, whom he had hired to kill his rivals in 2016, refused to honour the contract and blackmailed him in return. Khaiser was arrested and remanded into custody.

According to the police, Khaiser had initially accepted a proposal from Yadagiri to eliminate his rivals, who were allegedly involved in the murder of his brother, Vanarasi Raju, in 2016. Khaiser received photographs of the intended targets from Yadagiri and demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakh to carry out the task. Khaiser collected the agreed-upon amount. However, he failed to execute the task and postponed it using excuses.

Subsequently, when Yadagiri requested the return of his money, Khaiser began to threaten him, demanding Rs 4 lakh. Khaiser warned Yadagiri that he would face harm if he failed to comply with this demand. Recently, Yadagiri, filed complaints against Khaiser for his extortions, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, and threats.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A man, Vanarasi Yadagiri, lodged a complaint with the police after the man, Mohammad Khaiser, whom he had hired to kill his rivals in 2016, refused to honour the contract and blackmailed him in return. Khaiser was arrested and remanded into custody. According to the police, Khaiser had initially accepted a proposal from Yadagiri to eliminate his rivals, who were allegedly involved in the murder of his brother, Vanarasi Raju, in 2016. Khaiser received photographs of the intended targets from Yadagiri and demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakh to carry out the task. Khaiser collected the agreed-upon amount. However, he failed to execute the task and postponed it using excuses. Subsequently, when Yadagiri requested the return of his money, Khaiser began to threaten him, demanding Rs 4 lakh. Khaiser warned Yadagiri that he would face harm if he failed to comply with this demand. Recently, Yadagiri, filed complaints against Khaiser for his extortions, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, and threats.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp