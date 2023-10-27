Osmania University to confer Honoris Causa to Adobe Inc. chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University will confer Honoris Causa to Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief Executive Officer, Adobe Inc., USA at the 83rd Convocation of Osmania University which is to be held on October 31. To date 48 honorary doctorates have been awarded and Shantanu Narayen will be the 49th recipient. The event will be held in the presence of the Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Narayen, the chief guest cum-Orator, will deliver the convocation address.

During the academic year 2021-2022, a total of 1,325 scholars, including 492 females and 833 males, were declared eligible for Ph.D. degrees. Among them, only 45 candidates are set to receive 57 gold medals. Out of these recipients, only six are male candidates, while 39 are female candidates.

All the Ph.D. degrees and PG /M.Phil/Ph.D. gold medals will be given their degrees during the convocation. Eligibility for receiving Ph.D. degrees and gold medals is restricted to candidates who passed their examinations between July 2021 and July 2022. However, Ph.D. degrees awarded from August 6, 2022, to October 10, 2023, will also be considered.

Undergraduate gold medals will be awarded at the respective colleges after the convocation. Degree certificates for candidates who completed PG/UG/Dip./M.Phil. programmes in regular mode in their respective colleges will be sent to them by post. Candidates who cleared their exams through the PGRRCDE will also receive their certificates through the mail.

