Prevent smuggling of cash: Hyderabad DEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flying squad teams have to play a major role in conducting the elections in Hyderabad in a smooth and transparent manner and checks should be carried out efficiently, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose told at a training programme for flying squads and SSTs at the GHMC head office here on Thursday.

Rose said checks should be carried out to prevent illegal movement of cash and liquor. Besides, gold, silver and freebies should be seized and relevant information should be submitted to the DEO by the RO every day, he said.

The flying squads must enter the election-related seizure details like the location from where the seizures are made and the name of the officers concerned through the ESMS application on a daily basis. He said this information will be conveyed by the FST head to the nodal officer and enforcement officers concerned.

Later, this application should be used to get information from banks to cash transport vehicles through QR code. Flying squads should check the certificates and release the cash and goods not related to the elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Flying squad teams have to play a major role in conducting the elections in Hyderabad in a smooth and transparent manner and checks should be carried out efficiently, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose told at a training programme for flying squads and SSTs at the GHMC head office here on Thursday. Rose said checks should be carried out to prevent illegal movement of cash and liquor. Besides, gold, silver and freebies should be seized and relevant information should be submitted to the DEO by the RO every day, he said. The flying squads must enter the election-related seizure details like the location from where the seizures are made and the name of the officers concerned through the ESMS application on a daily basis. He said this information will be conveyed by the FST head to the nodal officer and enforcement officers concerned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, this application should be used to get information from banks to cash transport vehicles through QR code. Flying squads should check the certificates and release the cash and goods not related to the elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp