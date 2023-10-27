Short film poster on life with autistic kids unveiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, on Thursday, released the poster for a short film, Gunjaaish, which portrays the challenges faced by families living with autistic children.

Touted to be the first such movie where the actors are children on the neurodiversity spectrum, the movie, created by city-based Marham, will be screened on October 29 at an autism awareness programme, ‘Spectrum Sparkle’. It is aimed at raising awareness and providing valuable insights into the delayed emotional development of children and the diagnosis and holistic management of autism.

A special expert panel discussion will also be held in the event, to be organised in Shilpa Kala Vedika on diagnosis, therapies, inclusive education, employment and the future along with a felicitation of autistic talents with their families

“Our goal is to provide a platform for dialogue, understanding and support for families with children on the spectrum while highlighting the unique abilities and contributions of individuals with autism,” said Dr Nabat Lakhani, founder, Marham.

The event will feature a panel of experts in the field, including paediatricians, psychologists, special educators, and autism advocates. They will share their expertise and answer questions, providing essential guidance to attendees.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Dr T Usha Rani, superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, on Thursday, released the poster for a short film, Gunjaaish, which portrays the challenges faced by families living with autistic children. Touted to be the first such movie where the actors are children on the neurodiversity spectrum, the movie, created by city-based Marham, will be screened on October 29 at an autism awareness programme, ‘Spectrum Sparkle’. It is aimed at raising awareness and providing valuable insights into the delayed emotional development of children and the diagnosis and holistic management of autism. A special expert panel discussion will also be held in the event, to be organised in Shilpa Kala Vedika on diagnosis, therapies, inclusive education, employment and the future along with a felicitation of autistic talents with their familiesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Our goal is to provide a platform for dialogue, understanding and support for families with children on the spectrum while highlighting the unique abilities and contributions of individuals with autism,” said Dr Nabat Lakhani, founder, Marham. The event will feature a panel of experts in the field, including paediatricians, psychologists, special educators, and autism advocates. They will share their expertise and answer questions, providing essential guidance to attendees. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp