Art transcends boundaries

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beyond Dance Festival, organised by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Dark Vibe Society, entails an interesting line-up of performances, workshops and a panel discussion where dancers from across the country introduce various dance forms

Art has never remained confined to geographical and social boundaries. It has always transcended these limitations and helped connect people across regions and cultures. Celebrating the spirit of art and dance without borders, Dark Vibe Society and Telangana Tourism have organised a two-day festival called ‘Beyond Dance.’

To be held on October 28 and 29 at EXT and The Moonshine Project, Filmnagar, the festival will include a string of performances, handpicked to present an enthralling experience. Vaibhav Kumar Modi, founder of Dark Vibe Society said, “The intent of Beyond Dance Festival is to shine a light on artistes who have been breaking stereotypes using the language of dance. We carefully reviewed people from various backgrounds including Pooja Sharma, who is a transperson teaching the world that you do not have to spread your hands to beg when you can spread them to dance. We have Voguing, Kathak, Kuchipudi, belly dance and much more. Each artiste and their performance narrates a story in itself. Stereotypes are broken with their sheer presence on the stage, let alone their dance.”

Positioning Hyderabad on the world stage and pushing the boundaries of dance itself, the two-day festival will have workshops on Tranimal Drag, Voguing, Belly Dance, Tango, and body movement. There will also be a panel discussion curated and moderated by Patruni Sastry. The workshops will continue on both days with final performances to be held on October 29 from 5.30 to 8 pm.

For performances, the featured artistes include Indian Classic and Ballet dancer Abhijith Aji; Amy Kumar, Shivani and Jason Corder for Kuchipudi; Anita MuktaaShourya for Mohiniyattam; Harsha Maheshwari for Hip Hop Contemporary; Essence of Tango for Argentinian Tango; Jiya Labeija for Voguing and Drag; Mohit Shridhar for Kathak; Pooja Sharma for Bollywood; RAQsology for Belly Dance and a tribal folk performance will also be presented by Telangana Tribal Dance Group.

There are no fixed tickets for the show. The attendees would be asked to pay as they like. “There’s a specific reason for this. We want to foster a belief in society that art needs to be a full-time career for people who want to pursue it. The pay-as-you-like ticket urges each attendee to value the art they see,” Vaibhav added.

Through workshops, artistes would teach the basics of their respective art forms along with the history from where they originated. For example, Voguing is a new form introduced to the Indian dance scenario. From the ballrooms of Harlem to the streets of Manhatten and as an expression for LGBTQIA+ communities, Voguing encapsulates poses and movements similar to a model posing for a photoshoot.

Abhishek Singhania, aka Jiya Labeija, learned the dance form in New York and now based in Goa, takes classes for the same. “Voguing is when two people don’t like each other and want to fight. Instead of physically fighting, they take it to the dance floor and battle it out. Whoever throws the best shade, wins. It has another side to it also. People have also been voguing as a protest. When the ‘Black Lives Matter’ wave began, I saw so many people, including from my family Labeija, out on the streets, Voguing, as a form of protest. In a lot of ways, art has been a rebel against the normal, societal codes that have been indoctrinated into us,” he said.

According to Abhishek, people are still hesitant to break gender boundaries and truly accept the aesthetics of art, which in itself does not pose any limitations in terms of gender or sexuality. “My intention with this dance form and culture is to inculcate a habit of holding space for each other irrespective of sexuality, gender, religion, cast etc. To treat each other with respect, kindness and humanity. So each one of us can live and just be,” he added.

Mumbai local train sensation Pooja Sharma, popularly known as junior Rekha for her dancing and dressing style inspired by the renowned Bollywood actress, says, for her, dance is a gift from god that elevated her position in society. “I was reborn the day I adorned a saree and started dressing up like this. I learned dance by watching Rekha and Madhuri on TV. Today, I receive countless messages from people who want to learn dancing from me. However, there are big-shot choreographers who raise eyebrows at the fact that I wish to open a dance class despite never learning it professionally. Hence, being recognised, respected and appreciated for my dance and being called to perform in Hyderabad is a huge thing for me.”

Sravan Telu, one of the founders of RAQSology, has been teaching belly dancing for two years now. He said that people do come with a number of misconceptions regarding the dance. “Thanks to Bollywood, the dance form has been sexualised a lot. The truth is that this dance shows similarities to nomadic communities across Asia and Europe and when merchants travelled from these places to the West, imparted their own impressions to it. Oriental belly dancing involves the usage of your inner muscles, footwork and arm movements. It is not just Nora Fatehi dancing on an item number,” he said.

The artistes agreed that while mixing various nuances of different dances is possible in each form, learning, knowing and presenting the essence of each form is important. While Jiya Labeija will be voguing in their drag attire, RAQsology group will be showcasing different folkloric styles of belly dancing besides teaching Middle Eastern and North African belly dance movements.

Positioning Hyderabad on the world stage and pushing the boundaries of dance itself, the two-day festival will have workshops on Tranimal Drag, Voguing, Belly Dance, Tango, and body movement. There will also be a panel discussion curated and moderated by Patruni Sastry. The workshops will continue on both days with final performances to be held on October 29 from 5.30 to 8 pm. 