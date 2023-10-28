ED files prosecution plaint against 17 in IMS scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against 17 accused persons in the case of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam, including Dr Devika Rani, the then director IMS, Dr K Padma, the then joint director and others in the court of metropolitan sessions judge cum special court (PMLA), Hyderabad.

The court has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint on 26/10/2023. The ED initiated investigation on the basis of eight FIRs registered by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Devika Rani and others alleging that she along with other officials of IMS, deviated from the established principles for procurement of medicines and medical equipment to benefit select vendors for illegal gratification and thus caused a huge loss to the government exchequer.

The ED investigation revealed that officials of IMS and private persons hatched a conspiracy and deliberately created fake emergency situations and shortage of medical supplies so that they could issue purchase orders to select vendors, through local purchase route, in exchange of illegal gratification.Further, payments to various suppliers were deliberately withheld and were released only after acceptance of bribe. Benami entities were also created in connivance with Devika Rani and medicines/equipment at very high prices were procured through them.

The suppliers, who were part of the conspiracy, benefited from exponential growth in their business, earned abnormal profits and paid bribes to the IMS officials as quid pro quo deal.The bribe money was used by the IMS officials to purchase expensive jewellery and immovable properties. Earlier, ED had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth `143.15 crore in this case.

