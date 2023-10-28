Eflu students call off protest for now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) called off their protest on Friday night demanding immediate removal of the vice chancellor and the proctor after failed dialogue with the proctorial board.

The protest was held despite many students having gone home, as the university had extended vacations, which students alleged were done to suppress the protests happening in the university since the last few days.

They also demanded that the perpetrators of sexual assault on a student be brought to justice, election of an autonomous, student-led SPARSH committee, scrapping of FIR against 11 students and removal of the Annexure 5 which restricts students from protesting.

Things got back to normal when the Deputy Proctorial Board attempted to address the students by requesting their demands in written form, asking all present students to provide their “full names” and signatures. The student body refused to comply, citing the tactic as a longstanding targeting method used by the EFLU administration.

The administration left without reaching any resolution, and the students dispersed shortly after, deciding to reconvene later. There are plans for an overnight protest on Monday most likely along with students from Osmania University and the University of Hyderabad.The students are planning to stage an overnight protest on Monday are hoping the students from Osmania University and University of Hyderabad to join.

Students body elections postponed

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the elections proposed to be conducted for the “EFLU Students’ Council” have been postponed. The revised dates will be announced after the Assembly elections.

