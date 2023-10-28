Fake cops stage money heist in heart of Hyderabad city

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the election fever that has gripped the State, a group of unidentified persons posing as police officers carried out a daring heist in one of the busiest areas of Hyderabad.

According to the complaint lodged with the police, their prey was Pradeep Sharma, employed at Chimanlal Suresh Kumar Textiles Pvt Ltd, who was tasked with the responsibility of depositing Rs 20 lakh in the Bank of Baroda, Panjagutta branch.

In his complaint, Sharma said that accompanied by Shankar, his office driver, he reached Banjara Hills where his car was stopped by two persons on a patrolling motorcycle and another set of people in a white Innova.Assuming them to be police officers, Sharma allowed them to inspect the car. The “police personnel” found the bag containing the Rs 20 lakh in cash, the complaint said.

Under the pretext of a lawful inquiry, the “police team” questioned Sharma about the cash and its purpose, the complaint said. They then placed the bag of money in their vehicle and directed Sharma to accompany them, all the time questioning him about the cash. After some time, they handed over the bag containing the cash to Sharma at the Khairatabad Metro Station and told him that he was free to leave, the complaint said.

Sharma telephoned Shankar, who picked him up and the duo returned to their employer. After counting the cash, they discovered that Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from the bag.Sharma rushed to the Punjagutta police station where a case under IPC Section 420 was registered.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the election fever that has gripped the State, a group of unidentified persons posing as police officers carried out a daring heist in one of the busiest areas of Hyderabad. According to the complaint lodged with the police, their prey was Pradeep Sharma, employed at Chimanlal Suresh Kumar Textiles Pvt Ltd, who was tasked with the responsibility of depositing Rs 20 lakh in the Bank of Baroda, Panjagutta branch. In his complaint, Sharma said that accompanied by Shankar, his office driver, he reached Banjara Hills where his car was stopped by two persons on a patrolling motorcycle and another set of people in a white Innova.Assuming them to be police officers, Sharma allowed them to inspect the car. The “police personnel” found the bag containing the Rs 20 lakh in cash, the complaint said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Under the pretext of a lawful inquiry, the “police team” questioned Sharma about the cash and its purpose, the complaint said. They then placed the bag of money in their vehicle and directed Sharma to accompany them, all the time questioning him about the cash. After some time, they handed over the bag containing the cash to Sharma at the Khairatabad Metro Station and told him that he was free to leave, the complaint said. Sharma telephoned Shankar, who picked him up and the duo returned to their employer. After counting the cash, they discovered that Rs 1.5 lakh was missing from the bag.Sharma rushed to the Punjagutta police station where a case under IPC Section 420 was registered. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp