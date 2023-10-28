GHMC to provide logistics for 18 check posts

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To effectively check and curb the flow of illegal liquor, precious metals, cash and other inducements entering into Hyderabad district from neighbouring states and districts in the light of upcoming polls, as many as 18 integrated check posts across Hyderabad district, including Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, will be equipped with required logistics.

The integrated check posts will be operational round the clock till completion of Assembly polls and will be equipped with at least two high-definition CCTV cameras, with connectivity to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills and the GHMC control centre.

GHMC officials said that the check posts would be manned by officials from police, excise, commercial taxes, revenue and other departments with an aim to rein-in the flow of inducements and also restricting the entry of anti-social elements. The Director of EVDM has been asked to provide necessary logistics at each of these integrated check posts as these will be operational round the clock till the completion of elections.

There are 18 inter commissionerate check posts that are set up along the borders of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. Under Rachakonda: Rajeev Chowk, Dilsukhnagar, Green Pork Colony Kaman, Champapet, Vishal Marl, Lalapet Esukabavi, Habsiguda X Roads and RK Puram Bridge and Trimulgherry, and under Cyberabad commissionerate include Neerus X Road, Jubilee Hills, G Narayanamma Engineering College, Shaikpet, Erragadda, Balkampet, Ramdevguda, Pillar No 104, Langer House, Attapur, RTA Office, Trimulgherry and Nice Hotel, Vattepally and Hassan Nagar.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: To effectively check and curb the flow of illegal liquor, precious metals, cash and other inducements entering into Hyderabad district from neighbouring states and districts in the light of upcoming polls, as many as 18 integrated check posts across Hyderabad district, including Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, will be equipped with required logistics. The integrated check posts will be operational round the clock till completion of Assembly polls and will be equipped with at least two high-definition CCTV cameras, with connectivity to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills and the GHMC control centre. GHMC officials said that the check posts would be manned by officials from police, excise, commercial taxes, revenue and other departments with an aim to rein-in the flow of inducements and also restricting the entry of anti-social elements. The Director of EVDM has been asked to provide necessary logistics at each of these integrated check posts as these will be operational round the clock till the completion of elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are 18 inter commissionerate check posts that are set up along the borders of Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. Under Rachakonda: Rajeev Chowk, Dilsukhnagar, Green Pork Colony Kaman, Champapet, Vishal Marl, Lalapet Esukabavi, Habsiguda X Roads and RK Puram Bridge and Trimulgherry, and under Cyberabad commissionerate include Neerus X Road, Jubilee Hills, G Narayanamma Engineering College, Shaikpet, Erragadda, Balkampet, Ramdevguda, Pillar No 104, Langer House, Attapur, RTA Office, Trimulgherry and Nice Hotel, Vattepally and Hassan Nagar. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp