When stars reflect back 

HYDERABAD: As part of its centenary celebrations, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, invites the ghazal maestro and one of its many esteemed alumni, Talat Aziz, to perform and enthral the audience on the school campus on October 28

What specific moments do you look back upon from your versatile career?

I have a great fan base who have stood with me for over 43 years. There are so many moments but if I had to choose, I would definitely include the time I got to spend closely with my guru, the one and only Mehdi Hassan Saheb. Also, my first debut album was composed by Jagjit Singh and subsequently he sang my composition ‘Apni Marzi Se Kahan Apne Safar Ke Hum Hain,’ written by Nida Fazli. This became an iconic ghazal and even today I get requests for it.

Having learned from and worked with legends like Mehdi Hassan and Lata Mangeshkar, how would you describe your time spent with them?

I had some great moments with these legends. Mehdi Hassan Saheb was my guru who loved me like a son, taught me like a true Ustad and nurtured and encouraged me throughout. I also did a USA and Canada tour with him in 1986 and was there with him for almost two months. This gave me an opportunity to spend quality time with him and I learned a lot from his personal experiences and teachings.

With Lata ji, it was a different experience. I sang a ghazal with her in the film ‘Bazar’ under the music direction of Khayyam Saheb. This ghazal ‘Phir Chhidi Raat Baat Phoolon Ki’ has become an iconic one and when I checked on Spotify lately, I found that it has been streamed more than three million times. That is the power of good music. It has stood the test of time—42 years and counting, still going strong.

Could you share some anecdotes?

I still remember the recording in those days at Bombay Lab when we had to record live with the whole orchestra together and one mistake by anyone and we would have to retake the song from the start. It used to be recorded on the optical 35 mm film stock, which was a lot of pressure on a newcomer like me, with the great legend Lata Mangeshkar standing next to me in the singer’s booth.

So I just blurted out, “Lata ji, I am nervous!” And she very sweetly remarked, “But you sing so well!”. I promptly asked, “When did you hear my singing?” (Because I was still a newcomer.) She recalled one TV show in which I had sung and even remembered the ghazal, ‘Kaise Sukoon Paoon.’ That gave me courage and incidentally, when I recorded my first album with Jagjit Singh as a composer, this ghazal was the first in the playlist of my debut album and continues to do well. There is not a single concert even today where I don’t sing this ghazal.

How do you view the present Indian music industry?

There is a lot of talent these days and they have a lot of platforms where their talent can be showcased—on TV, social media and so forth. The only thing necessary is consistency. One needs to be patient and work persistently. Then if they last long enough, one can be sure of seeing some great singers in the future.

What advice would you like to give to the upcoming artistes and those who look up to you as an idol?

I believe in the three P’s: Passion, Practice, and Persistence. That is my advice to all youngsters.

Could you share some childhood memories of Hyderabad that are dear to you and while you were a student at HPS?

I have some amazing memories of my school HPS. It was not just a school but an institution where one could have an all-round development as a student and a sportsman. Sports were compulsory for every student after class and I used to look forward to the cricket practice on the ground behind the main building and we had a proper cricket class with a professional coach.

The lunch in the mess hall was something I looked forward to apart from many other things on the huge campus. I don’t think there is a school with such a large campus and serene atmosphere anywhere else. I absolutely loved it and would come home only after sports, just in time for homework, dinner and then bedtime.

I was in Vijaynagar house and in the inter-house competition, won the trophy for my house by singing the song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka.’ Little did I know then that this was going to be my profession.

