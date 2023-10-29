Endobariatrics gives hope to ‘diabesity’ patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With diabetes and obesity becoming a challenging epidemic in India with an estimated 30 million people at risk, experts at the first-ever AIG International Diabesity and Metabolic Summit (IDMS) raised concerns, aimed at addressing critical healthcare challenges posed by the twin epidemic, termed as diabesity.

Speaking at the conference Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals said that it is well known that obesity can lead to various other complications like cardiovascular diseases, liver disorders, sleep apnea, and renal disorders but most importantly when obesity is in combination with diabetes, it becomes all the more concerning.

Experts emphasised the significance of integrated care, highlighting the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the unique challenges presented by this dual health concern. In another noteworthy segment of the conference, attendees were introduced to the latest advancements in endo-bariatric procedures, which help patients lose weight without having to undergo surgery. These innovative techniques offer fresh hope to individuals struggling with obesity. The unveiling of these cutting-edge methods signifies a potential breakthrough in the quest for effective and minimally invasive weight loss solutions.

Discussions at the conference centred around the concept of patient-centric care. The importance of personalised care plans and comprehensive patient education were highlighted, emphasising the holistic approach necessary to address the multifaceted challenges presented by Diabesity. This event served as a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, aiming to enhance the quality of care for those affected by this complex health issue

