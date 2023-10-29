Hyderabad firm to give a shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weapons showcased at Milipol India 2023 are set to be made locally by CARACAL-ICOMM in Hyderabad, giving a substantial push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ call. Caracal, a firearms producer, showcased a range of super-efficient and high-precision weapons at Milipol, an International event for internal security in India for the Indo-Pacific region, held in New Delhi from October 26 to 28 at Pragati Maidan.

Among the weapons displayed at the inaugural edition of the three-day event were combat pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and precision sniper rifles. CARACAL-ICOMM showcased their versatile 9mm combat pistols, modern submachine guns, assault rifles, and high-performance bolt action sniper rifles.

“Participating in Milipol India 2023 provides an ideal opportunity for Caracal to showcase firearms that are tailored to the operation.

Caracal pays careful attention to the requirements of end-users, not only in the military but in internal security roles as well. Over the past three years, the company has shown a dynamic capability to develop and manufacture advanced, customer-centric solutions that end-users can depend on for mission success,” Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal.

“We are excited about our partnership with CARACAL as this marks a significant milestone in bolstering India’s homeland security and defence sectors. Our vision is to bring cutting-edge technology to these critical domains, contributing to PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Make in India vision for a self-reliant and secure nation.” Managing Director (MD) of ICOMM, Sumanth Paturu added.

The companies’ participation at Milipol India 2023 follows a partnership licensing agreement signed earlier this year with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) group company ICOMM, an India-based leader in the production of missiles, communications and EW systems, UAVs, electro-optics, and counter-drone systems. The agreement includes an ongoing Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles from the UAE to India.

These indigenous weapons will add to India’s security apparatus going forward and the country’s manufacturing boost in defence equipment will further boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of

Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The weapons showcased at Milipol India 2023 are set to be made locally by CARACAL-ICOMM in Hyderabad, giving a substantial push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ call. Caracal, a firearms producer, showcased a range of super-efficient and high-precision weapons at Milipol, an International event for internal security in India for the Indo-Pacific region, held in New Delhi from October 26 to 28 at Pragati Maidan. Among the weapons displayed at the inaugural edition of the three-day event were combat pistols, sub-machine guns, rifles, and precision sniper rifles. CARACAL-ICOMM showcased their versatile 9mm combat pistols, modern submachine guns, assault rifles, and high-performance bolt action sniper rifles. “Participating in Milipol India 2023 provides an ideal opportunity for Caracal to showcase firearms that are tailored to the operation. Caracal pays careful attention to the requirements of end-users, not only in the military but in internal security roles as well. Over the past three years, the company has shown a dynamic capability to develop and manufacture advanced, customer-centric solutions that end-users can depend on for mission success,” Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are excited about our partnership with CARACAL as this marks a significant milestone in bolstering India’s homeland security and defence sectors. Our vision is to bring cutting-edge technology to these critical domains, contributing to PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Make in India vision for a self-reliant and secure nation.” Managing Director (MD) of ICOMM, Sumanth Paturu added. The companies’ participation at Milipol India 2023 follows a partnership licensing agreement signed earlier this year with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) group company ICOMM, an India-based leader in the production of missiles, communications and EW systems, UAVs, electro-optics, and counter-drone systems. The agreement includes an ongoing Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles from the UAE to India. These indigenous weapons will add to India’s security apparatus going forward and the country’s manufacturing boost in defence equipment will further boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp