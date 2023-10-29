Identify vulnerable polling stations in Hyderabad: DEO directs officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Problematic polling stations should be identified in the Hyderabad district as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, Hyderabad District Electoral Officer, D Ronald Rose instructed officials and reviewed the vulnerable locations and election expenses as part of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) at GHMC head office said on Saturday.

Officials were asked to take steps to release the seized amount by FST teams and the police department through the district complaints committee and added that the ECI has issued an SOP to release the amount of money that is more than the specified target to the Income Tax department through the District Grievance Committee.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya has been asked to appoint police personnel as the nomination process is to begin from November 3. Officials were also asked to arrange the distribution of postal ballots to those performing election duties in the police department. Later, the DEO inspected the camera command control centre at the GHMC head office.

