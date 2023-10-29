Telangana Assembly elections: Awareness programme held for printing agencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Mode Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Telangana Assembly elections, an awareness programme was conducted for printing agencies in Hyderabad and its surroundings.

Nodal officer for MCC, N Prakash Reddy explained that the printing and publication of election pamphlets, posters and other material is governed by the provisions of Section 127 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The printing press agencies were briefed about the procedures to be followed while taking orders from the political parties for printing posters and pamphlets

They were instructed to print certain details like the name, contact details of the printing press and the details of the publisher, and contact details ordered quantities on the printed material.

Accordingly, an email id:- mccelectionadvts@gmail.com is made available to the printing press agencies to submit the details of the publisher along with the sample copies through email.

All the agencies in Hyderabad were requested to submit the details of the publisher of the political parties to reflect the same in the election expenditure.

