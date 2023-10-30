Bharat Biotech sponsors gold medal for Osmania varsity genetics topper

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech has offered to sponsor a gold medal for the genetics topper at Osmania University. Vishnu Vachana will be the first student to be presented with the prestigious gold medal during the upcoming convocation of the university on October 31. The pharmaceutical company has come forward to sponsor the gold medal at the request of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

In response to recent reports in various newspapers regarding Osmania University’s inability to award a gold medal to Vishnu Vachana, the top achiever in PG genetics, Raj Bhavan issued a release saying that the Governor was deeply moved by the matter. Impressed by Vishnu Vachana’s remarkable accomplishment in the field of genetics, the Governor sought the help of Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, and Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited to offer sponsorship.

Raj Bhavan said that this philanthropic gesture exemplified Bharat Biotech’s steadfast commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within the scientific community. Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated Dr Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella for their prompt response to her appeal and their unwavering dedication to advancing genetic sciences and fostering excellence among young scholars.

