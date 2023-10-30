Home Cities Hyderabad

ENT surgeons trained in office-based laryngology

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to rectify voice problems in the outpatient service itself and save time and money of the patients, city doctors on Sunday were trained in office-based laryngology, an interesting speciality in ENT. An International workshop was conducted with hands-on training for ENT surgeons for the first time in India for the last two days at Century Hospital in Banjara Hills.

This speciality has a wide range starting from treatment of simple vocal nodules to early vocal cord cancer. Most of the time lasers are used for bloodless fields. Moreover, as these procedures are done under local anaesthesia the patient can speak or even sing while operating on vocal cords. At present, this speciality is widely practised only at Melody Voice clinic centres in India with highly experienced surgeons.

