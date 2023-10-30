Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad sees return to warmer temperatures

The weather forecast for the next 48 hours predicts mist/hazy conditions during morning hours.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

People huddle around a bonfire in Karimnagar on a chilly Sunday morning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weekend marked a return to warmer temperatures for Hyderabad. While the maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the minimum temperature was 21.4 degrees Celsius. This signifies a gradual increase from last week, when temperatures in the city dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

After isolated showers on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places across the State on Monday. The weather forecast for the next five days predicts dry weather across the State.

At 34 degrees Celsius, Badrachalam recorded the highest temperature in the state on Sunday, followed by Nizamabad with 32.8 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Adilabad dropped to 14.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, followed by Medak with 16 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast for the next 48 hours predicts mist/hazy conditions during morning hours. For the next 48 hours, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

