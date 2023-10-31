Flash fusion of art and surprise

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Picture this scenario: You are enjoying a pleasant family outing at your local shopping mall when, out of nowhere, a group of vibrant individuals in colourful costumes, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums, burst into the mall through the main entrance. Over 30 minutes, they take you on an exhilarating emotional journey through their energetic performance, only to disperse as suddenly as they arrive.

Initially, you may be left wondering about the spectacle before you, but as you read the posters carried by these performers, you discover phrases like ‘Oggu Dolu.’ Intrigued, you reach for your phone to search what the term means and discover that ‘Oggu Dolu’ is an ancient indigenous art form native to Telangana.

This vivid scenario is not a product of fiction but an actual occurrence in Hyderabad over the past month. The Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, orchestrated a series of ‘flash folk’ performances at five prominent shopping malls in the city. According to Harikrishna Mamidi, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, the primary objective was to introduce the contemporary modern population of Hyderabad to the traditional folk art forms of the state.

One of these art forms is ‘Oggu Dolu’ or ‘Oggu Katha,’ a storytelling tradition originating from Warangal and a few other districts. The performers collaborate in groups, dancing to the rhythmic beats of drums, synchronised with ankle bells. The performances are based on mythological stories but do not include direct narration. The performers engage in acrobatic stunts, gradually intensifying the tempo of the drumbeats and their movements. Their attire comprises leopard-printed vests, dhotis, turbans, and necklaces adorned with cowries and beads on their necks and arms. Additionally, a man dressed in a saree with long hair balances a pot filled with neem leaves on his head while wearing a neem leaf wreath around his waist.

“‘Flash folk’ is a concept we developed to popularise folk art forms within the city. While urban audiences have encountered numerous flash mobs, there has been no such event centred around folk performances until now. We thought of combining flash mobs and folk arts to bring these traditional art forms out of auditoriums and confined settings, allowing the modern populace of Hyderabad to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of Telangana,” explained Mamidi.

When questioned about the choice of shopping malls as venues, Mamidi said, “Malls are designed similarly to the Colosseum in Greece, with a central facade surrounded by onlookers from all sides. Performers positioned at the centre are visible to the audience. Likewise, in a flash folk performance, when artistes perform on the mall’s ground floor, they are visible from all floors. We brought in around 40 artistes from the Jangaon district, who staged 30-minute performances in five different malls in the city last month.

These performances were spontaneous, held on weekends around midday, ensuring a maximum number of spectators. Moreover, when these performances are recorded and shared on social media, it extends the reach of the art form to a broader audience. Each performance has, thus, reached approximately 8,000 people through these networks,” the director added. So far, ‘flash folk’ has been organised at venues such as GVK Mall, Lullu Mall, Gachibowli Junction, Nexus Mall, and Inorbit Mall. The Department’s future plans include organising similar performances in around 25 malls within Hyderabad and 40 more in the city’s outskirts in the coming months.

