Spooky treats

HYDERABAD: The lively city of Hyderabad is preparing for a spectacular celebration this Halloween. While Halloween is often associated with gatherings, quirky costumes, and decorations, one aspect that always takes the spotlight is food. Pumpkin-themed dishes are a traditional favourite for this holiday, but this year, let’s explore a range of Halloween treats beyond the usual pumpkin fare, with insights from culinary experts.

Executive Chef Sohail Karimi of Radisson Blu Plaza and Convention Centre presents a variety of non-pumpkin-themed Halloween delights. These delicious ideas are perfect for your Halloween feast. Hot Dog Rattlesnake Bites, featuring wrapped hot dogs, make for a quick and entertaining snack. The Scarecrow Cheese Ball, a whimsical party appetizer, can be whipped up in just 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the Spooky Cocktail Sausage Mummies are both tasty and effortless to prepare. If you have a sweet tooth, try the Banana Mummies, adorned with white chocolate “bandages” and candy eyes for an adorably spooky option.

For a delectable and nutritious choice at your Halloween soirée, Meringue Ghost Tartlets are a fantastic option. And don’t forget the Halloween Veggie Tray, a delightful spread that might even entice kids to enjoy their veggies. If you’re craving something heartier, Witch Calzones, pizza pockets loaded with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, promise a gooey delight. Lastly, Halloween Devilled Tea Eggs offer a zesty twist on the classic devilled egg recipe, featuring ingredients like sriracha, chili oil, and Chinese five-spice powder.

Speaking of this year’s Halloween themes, Chef Gopi from The Culinary Lounge introduces an intriguing concept that infuses traditional Indian elements. He envisions an Indianised version of Halloween, where every aspect, from the story to the cuisine, is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of Indian culture and tradition. This fusion of tradition with Western culture sets this celebration apart.

Chef Shiva, Executive Chef from Lord of the Drinks, adds, “Yes, Halloween dishes can be more than just pumpkin. Here, we are experimenting with different dishes like Malvani Chicken bowl, tempura roll, California rolls, and stuffed tacos. We use spooky-coloured food ingredients to make the dishes even more captivating. People can come and indulge in these delicacies, adding a unique twist to their Halloween celebration.”

