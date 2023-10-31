Three arrested with 711 kg of ganja in separate cases in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In two separate operations by the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police, three persons were arrested with over 711 kg of ganja on Monday. Ghatkesar police apprehended an interstate drug peddler-cum-transporter. The accused, Subash Bishoni, 35, hailing from Rajasthan, had turned to ganja peddling due to financial difficulties. He began accepting consignments from a recipient in Maharashtra and delivered 500 kg.

Subsequently, he was tasked with picking up another consignment from Odisha. To transport the ganja, Bishoni had prepared a concealed compartment, situated between the cabin and the body of the vehicle.

He had acquired 710 kg of ganja for delivery to Maharashtra, and his route took him through Hyderabad for local distribution. Ghatkesar police apprehended him and seized the lorry and the ganja.

In another case, the accused, Saroj Kumar Das, the manager at Ohris Bar located in the Cyber Pal Building at Hitec City devised a plan to procure ganja from his hometown and shared this idea with a friend, Syed Fayaz, a resident of Borabanda.The police arrested Saroj and Syed with 1.7 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000.

Two minors among 4 held with 80 g of heroin

In a joint operation, LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Meerpet police arrested four persons, including two minors, in possession of 80 grams of heroin, on Monday. The accused worked at a mobile repair shop. While it is suspected that the accused procured the drug from Rajasthan, police are taking steps to identify and trace the supplier

