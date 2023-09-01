11,700 beneficiaries to get 2BHKs in Hyderabad on September 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials on Thursday said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of double-bedroom houses to 11,700 beneficiaries spread across 24 Assembly segments in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on September 2 (Saturday).

About 500 beneficiaries were selected in each Assembly constituency. On Saturday, Ministers Md Mahmood Ali, T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy and P Mahender Reddy along with Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi will allot the 2BHK units to beneficiaries selected with the help of lottery system in the nine locations, Bahadurpally, Mankhal, Bandlaguda, Farooq Nagar, Narsingi, Nallagandla, Kollur, Ahmedguda, Sriram Nagar (Uppal) and Pratap Singaram (Medchal), under GHMC.

Rama Rao will distribute the house deeds at Bahadurpally for the beneficiaries of Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment, Sanathnagar and Kukatpally segments. Sabitha Reddy will hand over the documents at Mankhal to the beneficiaries of Maheshwarama, Malakpet, Yakuthpura and Charminar constituencies. Mahmood Ali will distribute the 2BHKs to the beneficiaries of the Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura segments while Srinivas Yadav will hand the 2BHKs in the Serilingampally constituency

Meanwhile, Harish will distribute units to the beneficiaries of Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Patancheru, Goshamahal, and Khairatabad segments.

HYDERABAD: Officials on Thursday said that all arrangements have been made for the distribution of double-bedroom houses to 11,700 beneficiaries spread across 24 Assembly segments in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on September 2 (Saturday). About 500 beneficiaries were selected in each Assembly constituency. On Saturday, Ministers Md Mahmood Ali, T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy and P Mahender Reddy along with Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi will allot the 2BHK units to beneficiaries selected with the help of lottery system in the nine locations, Bahadurpally, Mankhal, Bandlaguda, Farooq Nagar, Narsingi, Nallagandla, Kollur, Ahmedguda, Sriram Nagar (Uppal) and Pratap Singaram (Medchal), under GHMC. Rama Rao will distribute the house deeds at Bahadurpally for the beneficiaries of Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment, Sanathnagar and Kukatpally segments. Sabitha Reddy will hand over the documents at Mankhal to the beneficiaries of Maheshwarama, Malakpet, Yakuthpura and Charminar constituencies. Mahmood Ali will distribute the 2BHKs to the beneficiaries of the Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura segments while Srinivas Yadav will hand the 2BHKs in the Serilingampally constituency Meanwhile, Harish will distribute units to the beneficiaries of Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Patancheru, Goshamahal, and Khairatabad segments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });