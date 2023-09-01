Home Cities Hyderabad

AI training for PR professionals soon

The Hyderabad Public Relations Society of India chapter at its annual general body meeting has resolved to take up a number of programmes for the upskilling of professionals.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Hyderabad chapter has resolved to impart training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for PR and corporate communication professionals by roping in renowned subject experts.

The Hyderabad PRSI chapter at its annual general body meeting has resolved to take up a number of programmes for the upskilling of professionals. A good number of PR, Corporate Communication professionals, faculty members, and students took part in the AGM.

“In tune with the changing technological landscape, we should come up with new training modules for professionals. If we don’t equip ourselves with technological advancements, we are out of the race,” said PRSI chairman, S Ramu. The  AGB approved the formation of new committees and modifications made to the existing executive committees.

The Deputy GM of the NMDC,  Srinivasa Rao has been inducted into the EC and NC  respectively. A former Secretary of the chapter R Rajeswari Iyer Anindita Mookerjee Sinha have been appointed as the Advisors of the Hyderabad chapter and women’s wing respectively.

