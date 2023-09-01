Cops bust rave party in Hyderabad, ‘Kick ’ financier arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths busted a rave party on Wednesday night in Madhapur and arrested three persons. The accused were identified as B Balaji, a former employee of the Navy, who was involved in the drug business, K Venkataratna Reddy, a cine financier and the organiser of the party and a steno D Murali, working at Rail Nilayam, who is a consumer.

D Sunitha Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) (West), TSNAB and K Narsing Rao, DSP, TSNAB and other police officials conducted raids at the rave party and seized cards, cash and drugs worth Rs 32.89 lakh.

According to the police, Balaji, a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, who was declared medically unfit for the Navy due to an eye injury, used to come to Hyderabad to party with his friends at Fresh Living Apartments in Madhapur. While visiting Hyderabad regularly, he came into contact with drug peddlers in the city and Bengaluru. Later he often arranged rave parties in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Gradually, he established direct contacts with Nigerians to procure drugs from Bengaluru and brought it to Hyderabad. Balaji has been selling drugs to customers and also to well-known people in the cinema field and earning easy money, the police said. Balaji has been regularly purchasing drugs from four persons including three Nigerian nationals, who are residing at Bangalore and another person who is a native of Vishakapatnam of AP. Another accused Venkataratna Reddy, a film financier is habituated to drugs and organises drug parties to his known friends, police said. He funded Balaji who procured drugs in bulk to organise parties.

On credible information, the accused Balaji was apprehended in the limits of Gudimalkapur Police Station, Hyderabad along with 15 ecstasy pills. The police then raided flat No. 804, Fresh Living Apartments, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Cyberabad and apprehended the other accused. Four drug suppliers including three Nigerians and 18 consumers are absconding, said the police.

Appeal to public

TSNAB officials appealed to the general public to approach the police, if they have any information on drug parties.“In recent times we have seen several youngsters getting addicted to drugs committing crimes and being involved in other anti-social activities. Several families have become the victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from TSNAB, Hyderabad to the youth not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the children and feel free to approach the Police or pass information to the Police on Phone Number 8712671111 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for Drug-free City,” the TSNAB appealed to the people.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths busted a rave party on Wednesday night in Madhapur and arrested three persons. The accused were identified as B Balaji, a former employee of the Navy, who was involved in the drug business, K Venkataratna Reddy, a cine financier and the organiser of the party and a steno D Murali, working at Rail Nilayam, who is a consumer. D Sunitha Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) (West), TSNAB and K Narsing Rao, DSP, TSNAB and other police officials conducted raids at the rave party and seized cards, cash and drugs worth Rs 32.89 lakh. According to the police, Balaji, a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, who was declared medically unfit for the Navy due to an eye injury, used to come to Hyderabad to party with his friends at Fresh Living Apartments in Madhapur. While visiting Hyderabad regularly, he came into contact with drug peddlers in the city and Bengaluru. Later he often arranged rave parties in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Gradually, he established direct contacts with Nigerians to procure drugs from Bengaluru and brought it to Hyderabad. Balaji has been selling drugs to customers and also to well-known people in the cinema field and earning easy money, the police said. Balaji has been regularly purchasing drugs from four persons including three Nigerian nationals, who are residing at Bangalore and another person who is a native of Vishakapatnam of AP. Another accused Venkataratna Reddy, a film financier is habituated to drugs and organises drug parties to his known friends, police said. He funded Balaji who procured drugs in bulk to organise parties. On credible information, the accused Balaji was apprehended in the limits of Gudimalkapur Police Station, Hyderabad along with 15 ecstasy pills. The police then raided flat No. 804, Fresh Living Apartments, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Cyberabad and apprehended the other accused. Four drug suppliers including three Nigerians and 18 consumers are absconding, said the police. Appeal to public TSNAB officials appealed to the general public to approach the police, if they have any information on drug parties.“In recent times we have seen several youngsters getting addicted to drugs committing crimes and being involved in other anti-social activities. Several families have become the victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from TSNAB, Hyderabad to the youth not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the children and feel free to approach the Police or pass information to the Police on Phone Number 8712671111 to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for Drug-free City,” the TSNAB appealed to the people.