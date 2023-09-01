Pakistani national held in Hyderabad for "illegally" entering India

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old Pakistani national, who illegally entered India in 2022 and was residing in the city with his wife, was arrested, police said.

Based on credible inputs, Faiz Mohammed from Shangal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan, was apprehended on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said in a release.

Faiz had entered India through the Nepal border without a valid visa and had been staying illegally in the Kishan Bagh area here at the residence of his wife, who is from Hyderabad, they said.

A Pakistani passport and other documents were seized from his possession.

He came to Hyderabad to meet his wife and son after being promised by his in-laws to procure fake ID proof to enable him to stay in India.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz.

The man's in-laws, who are named as accused in the case are absconding.

In 2018, Faiz had gone to the UAE to work in a garments company. A year later, he met a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad and helped her secure a job there. The accused then got married to her and the couple was blessed with a son, police said.

The woman, subsequently, came back to Hyderabad in August 2022 and was staying at Kishan Bagh in the city. Further investigations were on, police said.

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old Pakistani national, who illegally entered India in 2022 and was residing in the city with his wife, was arrested, police said. Based on credible inputs, Faiz Mohammed from Shangal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan, was apprehended on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya said in a release. Faiz had entered India through the Nepal border without a valid visa and had been staying illegally in the Kishan Bagh area here at the residence of his wife, who is from Hyderabad, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A Pakistani passport and other documents were seized from his possession. He came to Hyderabad to meet his wife and son after being promised by his in-laws to procure fake ID proof to enable him to stay in India. A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Foreigners Act against Faiz. The man's in-laws, who are named as accused in the case are absconding. In 2018, Faiz had gone to the UAE to work in a garments company. A year later, he met a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad and helped her secure a job there. The accused then got married to her and the couple was blessed with a son, police said. The woman, subsequently, came back to Hyderabad in August 2022 and was staying at Kishan Bagh in the city. Further investigations were on, police said.