Hyderabad drone maker gets DGCA certification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based drone manufacturer Marut Drones has become the first player in the market to receive the DGCA type certification in both small and medium-category battery-operated drones. Marut Drones received certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its extensively tested and robustly designed multi-utility agricultural drone in the small category (less than 25kg) AG-365S.

As per Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules-2021, Drones with Unique Identity Numbers (UIN) are only allowed to fly in Indian airspace. The DGCA certification is provided based on quality checks and is issued after a rigorous testing process of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in various NABL-accredited testing labs.

This makes the UAVs go through a series of material, environmental, and operational tests for safe, secure, and reliable operations. The certification enables the Hyderabad-based firm to bring to users its agricultural drone technology. The manufacturers say that this technology can revolutionise Indian agriculture.

Marut Drones founder Prem Kumar Vislawath said, “With both type certification and RTPO approvals by DGCA, the manual operations can be easily performed by drones. This also creates new job opportunities in rural areas. A drone entrepreneur using this can earn anywhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 90,000, enabling him to work from the comfort of his home and make a positive impact on farmers.”

